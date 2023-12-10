S'pore suspends poultry imports from 4 Japan prefectures due to avian flu outbreak

Following recent bird flu outbreaks in Japan, Singapore has suspended imports of raw poultry and poultry products from four of its prefectures.

This was announced in a circular by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Dec. 8 (Friday).

Ban due to avian flu outbreaks

The temporary ban comes after highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) outbreaks were reported in Japan's Saga, Ibaraki, Saitama and Kagoshima prefectures, SFA said.

These restrictions took effect starting from Nov. 25.

Poultry products which are heat-treated and comply with World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) guidelines for inactivation of avian influenza will be exempt from the ban.

Poultry imports from certain areas in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe have been similarly suspended due to avian flu concerns, according to other circulars released by SFA.

At least four reported outbreaks in Japan this season

Japan's first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza bird flu was detected at a poultry farm in the south of the country on Nov. 23, according to Japan Today.

40,000 birds on the farm located in Saga prefecture would be culled to curb the spread of the virus, local government officials were quoted as saying.

By Dec. 3, the nation's fourth reported outbreak of HPAI bird flu this season had struck a farm in Kagoshima, according to The Japan News.

These incidents follow Japan's worst bird flu outbreak last season, which started in October 2022.

More than 17 million chickens were culled, sending egg prices soaring, CNN reported in April 2023.

Egg shortages were so bad that many food outlets in Japan stopped offering egg-based dishes, including popular chains like McDonald's and 7-Eleven, according to South China Morning Post.

Diversified supply

Singapore imports 70 per cent of its egg supply from 19 countries, up from 12 in 2019.

In October 2022, local company ISE Food Holdings announced that it would launch Singapore's fourth egg farm in 2024.

They would reportedly be supported by ISE, Japan's largest egg producer.

Top image from Unsplash.