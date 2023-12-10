Back

S'pore suspends poultry imports from 4 Japan prefectures due to avian flu outbreak

The temporary bans started between Nov. 25 and Dec. 3, 2023.

Daniel Seow | December 10, 2023, 12:05 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Following recent bird flu outbreaks in Japan, Singapore has suspended imports of raw poultry and poultry products from four of its prefectures.

This was announced in a circular by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Dec. 8 (Friday).

Ban due to avian flu outbreaks

The temporary ban comes after highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) outbreaks were reported in Japan's Saga, Ibaraki, Saitama and Kagoshima prefectures, SFA said.

These restrictions took effect starting from Nov. 25.

Poultry products which are heat-treated and comply with World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) guidelines for inactivation of avian influenza will be exempt from the ban.

Poultry imports from certain areas in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe have been similarly suspended due to avian flu concerns, according to other circulars released by SFA.

At least four reported outbreaks in Japan this season

Japan's first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza bird flu was detected at a poultry farm in the south of the country on Nov. 23, according to Japan Today.

40,000 birds on the farm located in Saga prefecture would be culled to curb the spread of the virus, local government officials were quoted as saying.

By Dec. 3, the nation's fourth reported outbreak of HPAI bird flu this season had struck a farm in Kagoshima, according to The Japan News.

These incidents follow Japan's worst bird flu outbreak last season, which started in October 2022.

More than 17 million chickens were culled, sending egg prices soaring, CNN reported in April 2023.

Egg shortages were so bad that many food outlets in Japan stopped offering egg-based dishes, including popular chains like McDonald's and 7-Eleven, according to South China Morning Post.

Diversified supply

Singapore imports 70 per cent of its egg supply from 19 countries, up from 12 in 2019.

In October 2022, local company ISE Food Holdings announced that it would launch Singapore's fourth egg farm in 2024.

They would reportedly be supported by ISE, Japan's largest egg producer.

Top image from Unsplash.

Jeanette Aw selling bon bons & brownies in Tokyo, Osaka & Nagoya in Jan. 2024

Sugoi.

December 10, 2023, 04:48 PM

Taiwanese man, 22, caught smuggling 2 otters & 1 prairie dog in his boxers at Bangkok airport

The man was pulled to the side after airport officials noticed a suspicious bulge at the front of his pants.

December 10, 2023, 04:07 PM

Video of SIA stewardess spoon-feeding boy, 5, on flight sparks debate online

One user wrote, "Flight attendants are not babysitters."

December 10, 2023, 03:19 PM

DBS commits S$30 million to help low-income families save for home ownership & prioritise preschool education

The partnership is expected to benefit around 8,500 children and 1,400 families per year. 

December 10, 2023, 01:04 PM

Stefanie Sun's husband joined SAF's Volunteer Corps in 2021, says it's given him a 'life filled with purpose'

Respect.

December 10, 2023, 10:48 AM

Elderly man allegedly lets tenants cook in Bukit Merah HDB corridor, collects S$350 rental per pax monthly

The man was previously said to have a "severe hoarding issue" that troubled his neighbours.

December 09, 2023, 07:49 PM

Kind S'poreans donate tissue paper to clean up spilled kopi on MRT train

Faith in humanity slightly restored.

December 09, 2023, 07:27 PM

M'sia police identify woman encased in cement in Klang house as Indian national

She was the girlfriend of a previous tenant.

December 09, 2023, 07:22 PM

Strides Premier trials free WiFi service for taxi passengers

50 vehicles are part of the six-month pilot programme.

December 09, 2023, 06:38 PM

Japanese cookie brand Press Butter Sand opens in S'pore, prices from S$22.50

About double the price of what you'd get it at in Japan.

December 09, 2023, 06:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.