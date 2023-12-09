Strides Premier trials free WiFi service for taxi passengers

From Dec. 9, some Strides Premier taxi passengers will be able to surf the web through their vehicles' free WiFi servie.

SMRT Strides Taxi and Premier Taxis merged to form Strides Premier in May 2023, and is Singapore’s second largest taxi operator.

Free WiFi on selected cars

At the unveiling of its new logo and taxi livery on Dec. 9, Strides Premier announced that 50 of its taxis will be “WiFi-enabled”.

Unlimited and complimentary internet access is available to Strides Premier passengers for 20 minutes at a time, after which users need to login again, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The pilot programme will last for six months.

"This is the only taxi fleet in Singapore that currently provides network services. If it is well-received by passengers, we will expand this service," CEO Ang Wei Neng told Lianhe Zaobao.

No plans to raise prices

Ang was also asked if Strides Premier would be adjusting its prices.

ComfortDelGro announced this week that flag-down fares for normal taxis would soon be S$0.50 higher, and a weekend peak hour surcharge will be introduced.

Strides Premier also extended its evening surcharge period by an hour, following similar moves by competitors.

In response, Ang said that Strides Premier does not have plans to increase its fares at the moment, according to 8world.

However, it is paying close attention and will gather feedback from passengers and taxi drivers about the issue before making a decision.

Greener cars and welfare benefits

Strides Premier has also introduced its newest hybrid taxi, the Toyota Corolla.

The taxi operator currently has around 2,300 taxis and 4,000 taxi drivers. Approximately 90 per cent of the fleet consists of hybrid vehicles.

The company plans to gradually expand the Toyota Corolla fleet from 35 to 200 to replace the existing fuel taxis, reported Zaobao.

"We are fully committed to uplift the professionalism of our taxi partners so that they can provide a more pleasant mobility experience for our passengers," said Ang.

It has a series of welfare benefits for its driver partners, including highly discounted fuel, multiple vehicle-servicing locations and access to corporate jobs to supplement partner income.

Strides Premier also has financial assistance schemes, which has since provided lower-income taxi partners over S$200,000 in education support for their children.

Top image via Strides Premier/Facebook