News anchor Steve Lai leaves CNA after nearly 12 years, colleagues wish him the best

Veteran CNA news anchor Steve Lai announced his departure from CNA on Dec. 15, ending his nearly 12-year career at the news broadcaster.

Lai's colleagues took time to thank him on-air and social media, wishing him all the best in his career.

Presenter at 'Asia First'

Lai is best known for co-hosting CNA’s flagship morning show "Asia First".

During his time at the broadcaster, he had covered the 2020 Singapore Election, the two Trump-Kim Summits, and the 2018 Malaysia elections.

Lai's CNA co-hosts Elizabeth Neo and Teresa Tang paid tribute to him at the end of the programme on Dec. 15.

"Before we go, I would just want to take a moment to wish our colleague and dear friend Steve all the very best in your next adventure," said Neo.

"It is his last day at 'Asia First', as well as CNA, and we will miss you."

Tang quipped that Lai did not drink coffee, but she still enjoyed working the 4am shift together with him.

CNA presenter Julie Yoo said her own farewells to Lai in an Instagram post, writing, "it's bittersweet bidding adieu to my #AsiaFirst partner-in-crime @stevelai_".

Lai also wrote on X, Facebook, and Instagram to thank his colleagues and the CNA audience.

"I have some bittersweet news to share - After an amazing ~12 years of service, I am leaving CNA. I will forever be grateful for the faith CNA had in me, assigning me to some of the biggest stories and events from across the region and beyond. It’s been quite a ride, and during this time I have had the privilege of working with - and learning from - many talented journalists. A huge shoutout to you all! The memories of hard work, camaraderie, and laughter with the amazing teams across all of CNA’s platforms will stay with me forever. I’d like to thank the CNA audience - whether you’ve watched me on TV, followed me on social media, or tuned in to the radio and podcasts - thank you for your trust and being part of this journey. CNA isn’t just a news network; it’s a part of the fabric of Singapore and the region. It holds a special place in my heart, and I hope it does in yours too. Here’s to new adventures and staying connected."

Mediacorp has since removed Lai's profile from its website.

It has not been announced where Lai will be heading next.

Top image via Steve Lai Facebook/ X