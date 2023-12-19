Back

News anchor Steve Lai leaves CNA after nearly 12 years, colleagues wish him the best

He is known for co-hosting CNA’s flagship morning show "Asia First".

Amber Tay | December 19, 2023, 02:21 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Veteran CNA news anchor Steve Lai announced his departure from CNA on Dec. 15, ending his nearly 12-year career at the news broadcaster.

Lai's colleagues took time to thank him on-air and social media, wishing him all the best in his career.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Steve Lai (@stevelai_)

Presenter at 'Asia First'

Lai is best known for co-hosting CNA’s flagship morning show "Asia First".

During his time at the broadcaster, he had covered the 2020 Singapore Election, the two Trump-Kim Summits, and the 2018 Malaysia elections.

Lai's CNA co-hosts Elizabeth Neo and Teresa Tang paid tribute to him at the end of the programme on Dec. 15.

"Before we go, I would just want to take a moment to wish our colleague and dear friend Steve all the very best in your next adventure," said Neo.

"It is his last day at 'Asia First', as well as CNA, and we will miss you."

Tang quipped that Lai did not drink coffee, but she still enjoyed working the 4am shift together with him.

CNA presenter Julie Yoo said her own farewells to Lai in an Instagram post, writing, "it's bittersweet bidding adieu to my #AsiaFirst partner-in-crime @stevelai_".

via Julie Yoo Instagram

Lai also wrote on X, Facebook, and Instagram to thank his colleagues and the CNA audience.

"I have some bittersweet news to share - After an amazing ~12 years of service, I am leaving CNA. I will forever be grateful for the faith CNA had in me, assigning me to some of the biggest stories and events from across the region and beyond.

It’s been quite a ride, and during this time I have had the privilege of working with - and learning from - many talented journalists. A huge shoutout to you all! The memories of hard work, camaraderie, and laughter with the amazing teams across all of CNA’s platforms will stay with me forever.

I’d like to thank the CNA audience - whether you’ve watched me on TV, followed me on social media, or tuned in to the radio and podcasts - thank you for your trust and being part of this journey.

CNA isn’t just a news network; it’s a part of the fabric of Singapore and the region. It holds a special place in my heart, and I hope it does in yours too.

Here’s to new adventures and staying connected."

Mediacorp has since removed Lai's profile from its website.

It has not been announced where Lai will be heading next.

Top image via Steve Lai Facebook/ X

Very heavy traffic expected at land checkpoints during Christmas & New Year's Day long weekends: ICA

Enjoy the long weekends.

December 19, 2023, 01:10 PM

Jail for BMW driver who beat red light, causing death of sec school boy, 14, in Punggol

He has also been barred from holding or getting a driving license for 10 years after his release.

December 19, 2023, 12:48 PM

Man in Clementi confronts & films cat feeder, argues that feeding strays is illegal

The practice is not illegal, but some have concerns that irresponsible feeding might cause littering or increase the stray population.

December 19, 2023, 11:10 AM

S'pore renewable energy company investing over S$850 million to build battery plant in Japan

The company plans to establish a Japanese subsidiary as early as the first half of 2024.

December 19, 2023, 09:35 AM

Woman finds 'umbrella fishing hook' in frozen squid bought at Bukit Batok Sheng Siong

Sheng Siong apologised and refunded the customer.

December 18, 2023, 07:41 PM

S'pore Airlines non-stop flights to London’s Gatwick Airport to start in June 2024

Non-stop all the way to London.

December 18, 2023, 07:22 PM

Popular tourist spot 'Elephant Trunk Rock' in Taiwan loses its 'trunk'

Nature maketh, nature taketh.

December 18, 2023, 07:14 PM

3 women arrested for allegedly providing sexual services at Jurong East massage parlours

The police stepped in.

December 18, 2023, 06:25 PM

S’porean left banking to become prison officer, guides inmates to becoming better members of society

Captain of Lives, indeed.

December 18, 2023, 05:48 PM

Man charged for allegedly stealing S$31,000 from 3 passengers on S'pore-bound Scoot flight

He allegedly stole money in three different currencies.

December 18, 2023, 05:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.