S'porean ex-pop star Stella Huang, 43, expecting 1st child with new husband

Singaporean ex-pop star Stella Huang has announced her first pregnancy with her British husband, Jon.

She announced the happy news on her Instagram on Dec. 17, 2023, her 43rd birthday.

In her post, she called Jon and her 11-year-old son, Ashton, her "two favourite boys" and added that "a little one" is on the way.

Remarried in October

The pair recently got married in October this year, with Huang posting photos of their outdoor wedding ceremony on her Instagram on Nov. 12.

This is her second marriage after officially divorcing businessman Armstrong Yeh in 2020.

Yeh and Huang married in 2011 and had their son, Ashton, a year later.

Her husband, Jon, turned 50 in July 2023.

