S'porean ex-pop star Stella Huang, 43, expecting 1st child with new husband

She has an 11-year-old son from her previous marriage.

Khine Zin Htet | December 17, 2023, 07:37 PM

Singaporean ex-pop star Stella Huang has announced her first pregnancy with her British husband, Jon.

She announced the happy news on her Instagram on Dec. 17, 2023, her 43rd birthday.

A post shared by Stella 黃湘怡 & Baby Ashton (@stellangsiangyi)

In her post, she called Jon and her 11-year-old son, Ashton, her "two favourite boys" and added that "a little one" is on the way.

Remarried in October

The pair recently got married in October this year, with Huang posting photos of their outdoor wedding ceremony on her Instagram on Nov. 12.

Photo from Stella Huang's Instagram

This is her second marriage after officially divorcing businessman Armstrong Yeh in 2020.

Yeh and Huang married in 2011 and had their son, Ashton, a year later.

Her husband, Jon, turned 50 in July 2023.

Top photos via Stella Huang's Instagram

