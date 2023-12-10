Stefanie Sun's husband joined SAF's Volunteer Corps in 2021, says it's given him a 'life filled with purpose'

The name Nadim van der Ros might not ring a bell immediately — after all, he's better known as Stefanie Sun's husband. At least, to the average Singaporean.

The 46-year-old spoke to the PIONEER about why he decided to join the Singapore Armed Forces Volunteer Corps (SAFVC) in 2021. He currently serves as a Auxiliary Security Trooper.

Spent two years in Singapore after being adopted

Placed for adoption immediately after being born in Jakarta, Indonesia, van der Ros was supported by an unknown benefactor for a year before being adopted by his Dutch parents, who were living in Asia.

He then spent two years in Singapore, where he said he "fostered a bond with the country".

Life would see him moving to England, and later Hong Kong, where he would eventually meet Sun through mutual friends.

The pair tied the knot in 2011.

In search of purpose

In 2010, van der Ros left behind a successful marketing career, and founded a consulting firm which helps social organisations with brand strategy.

He explained:

"Although I had lived a charmed life, I felt the need for purpose. I wanted to express my gratitude for the community around me and the privileges I'd enjoyed, by serving others."

Among the humanitarian efforts he participated in were missions with Habitat for Humanity to build houses for low-income families in Batam.

Through volunteering, van der Ros holds the belief that humanitarian work is "critical to keeping Singapore secure".

In 2021, he joined the SAFVC, which he says has "instilled in [him] a remarkable clarity of purpose".

Apart from having attended SAFVC's Basic Training, van der Ros has also completed Singapore Red Cross' (where he also volunteers) Overseas Disaster Deployment Training.

"It's a calling"

During a humanitarian trip to Sri Lanka, he recalls visiting the Sri Lanka Singapore Friendship College, an all-female school established with funding from the Singapore Red Cross after the 2004 tsunami.

He shared that many of the volunteers were almost moved to tears as they were greeted by the school's marching band, who played Singapore's national anthem as both countries' flags were raised during the ceremony.

He concluded:

"It solidified my belief that our homeland is worth protecting, whether as a volunteer soldier or by aiding our neighbouring communities through humanitarian efforts. Volunteering isn't just an act; it's a calling. It's a life filled with purpose and contribution."

Top photos from PIONEER & Nadim van der Ros' Instagram