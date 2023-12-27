S'pore man, 49, son, 16, swept away by waves at M'sia beach, son rescued but man still missing

A father and his son were swept away by the waves while playing on a beach in Desaru, Malaysia.

The 16-year-old son was rescued, while his 49-year-old father remains missing.

They are both from Singapore, according to local media.

The incident occurred around 12:33pm on Dec. 27, 2023, in front of the Westin Desaru Coast Beach Resort in Bandar Penawar.

Father still missing

The 16-year-old reportedly met with trouble whilst swimming amid the strong undercurrents.

He was rescued by members of the public who witnessed the scene and rushed to Kota Tinggi Hospital, reported China Press.

Penawar Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Masri Ibrahim told local media that the father and son duo were "enjoying some recreational activities at the beach."

"Based on witness accounts, the man was swept away by the current and could not be found. His 16-year-old son was saved by the public before we arrived at the scene," he said.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Top image via China Press