Back

S'pore man, 49, son, 16, swept away by waves at M'sia beach, son rescued but man still missing

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Julia Yee | December 27, 2023, 07:59 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A father and his son were swept away by the waves while playing on a beach in Desaru, Malaysia.

The 16-year-old son was rescued, while his 49-year-old father remains missing.

They are both from Singapore, according to local media.

The incident occurred around 12:33pm on Dec. 27, 2023, in front of the Westin Desaru Coast Beach Resort in Bandar Penawar.

Father still missing

The 16-year-old reportedly met with trouble whilst swimming amid the strong undercurrents.

He was rescued by members of the public who witnessed the scene and rushed to Kota Tinggi Hospital, reported China Press.

Penawar Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Masri Ibrahim told local media that the father and son duo were "enjoying some recreational activities at the beach."

"Based on witness accounts, the man was swept away by the current and could not be found. His 16-year-old son was saved by the public before we arrived at the scene," he said.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Top image via China Press

Lawrence Wong to deliver Budget Statement in Parliament on Feb. 16, 2024

Save the date.

December 28, 2023, 11:14 AM

S’pore man, 49, swept away by waves at M’sia beach, found dead near beach in early morning

His 16-year-old son was rescued by members of the public.

December 28, 2023, 10:21 AM

M'sian, 46, killed at Second Link, saved up for new house after 29 years of working in S'pore

The man leaves behind his wife and three children.

December 27, 2023, 07:25 PM

Man who allegedly molested girl, 2, a cook at her preschool, diagnosed with paedophilic disorder

It was revealed in court that he might have had more victims.

December 27, 2023, 05:48 PM

Woman sends 7 domestic workers to M'sia from S'pore for S$500 per person, claims she wants to 'help others'

A psychiatrist said she got "pathological altruism".

December 27, 2023, 05:43 PM

Penang technician, 28, dies after head gets caught between lift doors with co-worker inside

Another technician who was trapped in the lift witnessed the incident.

December 27, 2023, 05:10 PM

2 women, aged 28 & 31, arrested for evading roadblock in S'pore, allegedly swapped seats as driver & passenger

The younger woman was the owner of the car, and the older woman did not have a driving licence.

December 27, 2023, 03:34 PM

Male patient, 48, told not to smoke, hurls vulgarities & threatens Sengkang hospital staff with pocket knife

He was taken to hospital after experiencing high heart rate.

December 27, 2023, 02:19 PM

Malay Delights stall in That Coffee Place in Sengkang suspended 2 weeks for infestation on premises

It is closed until Jan. 8, 2024.

December 27, 2023, 11:59 AM

'Parasite' star Lee Sun Kyun found dead following drug allegations: Korea media

He was investigated for drug use.

December 27, 2023, 11:20 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.