Back

S’pore man, 49, swept away by waves at M’sia beach, found dead near beach in early morning

His 16-year-old son was rescued by members of the public.

Ruth Chai | December 28, 2023, 10:21 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The body of a 49-year-old Singaporean man who was swept away on Dec. 27, 2023, while playing with his son in Desaru, Malaysia, has been found.

Penawar Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Masri Ibrahim confirmed to Lianhe Zaobao that the body of the missing man was recovered.

The authorities confirmed that he had drowned.

A member of the public found him at the beach area of another resort hotel, One and Only Desaru Coast, at 5:30am on Dec. 28, 2023, Masri said.

Zaobao also reported that his family has identified his body.

In response to Mothership's queries, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesperson said they had been rendering consular assistance and support to the family of the deceased Singaporean through the Singapore Consulate-General in Johor Bahru.

"MFA extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family. MFA would also like to thank the Johor authorities, in particular the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (BOMBA), for their search and rescue efforts over the last two days," the spokesperson said.

Son was rescued

On Dec. 27, the man and his son were swept away by the waves while doing recreational activities on a beach near the resort hotel, Pantai The Westin Desaru Coast, in Desaru, Malaysia.

The 16-year-old reportedly met with trouble whilst swimming amid the strong undercurrents.

He was rescued by members of the public.

Top image via Lianhe Zaobao & China Press

Indonesian VP candidates face controversy over remarks on women

In hot water.

December 28, 2023, 12:21 PM

4 men travel across 20 countries from London to S'pore in Land Rovers to raise S$200,000 for charity

Vroom vroom.

December 28, 2023, 11:59 AM

Lawrence Wong to deliver Budget Statement in Parliament on Feb. 16, 2024

Save the date.

December 28, 2023, 11:14 AM

S'pore man, 49, son, 16, swept away by waves at M'sia beach, son rescued but man still missing

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

December 27, 2023, 07:59 PM

M'sian, 46, killed at Second Link, saved up for new house after 29 years of working in S'pore

The man leaves behind his wife and three children.

December 27, 2023, 07:25 PM

Man who allegedly molested girl, 2, a cook at her preschool, diagnosed with paedophilic disorder

It was revealed in court that he might have had more victims.

December 27, 2023, 05:48 PM

Woman sends 7 domestic workers to M'sia from S'pore for S$500 per person, claims she wants to 'help others'

A psychiatrist said she got "pathological altruism".

December 27, 2023, 05:43 PM

Penang technician, 28, dies after head gets caught between lift doors with co-worker inside

Another technician who was trapped in the lift witnessed the incident.

December 27, 2023, 05:10 PM

2 women, aged 28 & 31, arrested for evading roadblock in S'pore, allegedly swapped seats as driver & passenger

The younger woman was the owner of the car, and the older woman did not have a driving licence.

December 27, 2023, 03:34 PM

Male patient, 48, told not to smoke, hurls vulgarities & threatens Sengkang hospital staff with pocket knife

He was taken to hospital after experiencing high heart rate.

December 27, 2023, 02:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.