S’pore man, 49, swept away by waves at M’sia beach, found dead near beach in early morning

The body of a 49-year-old Singaporean man who was swept away on Dec. 27, 2023, while playing with his son in Desaru, Malaysia, has been found.

Penawar Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Masri Ibrahim confirmed to Lianhe Zaobao that the body of the missing man was recovered.

The authorities confirmed that he had drowned.

A member of the public found him at the beach area of another resort hotel, One and Only Desaru Coast, at 5:30am on Dec. 28, 2023, Masri said.

Zaobao also reported that his family has identified his body.

In response to Mothership's queries, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesperson said they had been rendering consular assistance and support to the family of the deceased Singaporean through the Singapore Consulate-General in Johor Bahru.

"MFA extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family. MFA would also like to thank the Johor authorities, in particular the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (BOMBA), for their search and rescue efforts over the last two days," the spokesperson said.

Son was rescued

On Dec. 27, the man and his son were swept away by the waves while doing recreational activities on a beach near the resort hotel, Pantai The Westin Desaru Coast, in Desaru, Malaysia.

The 16-year-old reportedly met with trouble whilst swimming amid the strong undercurrents.

He was rescued by members of the public.

