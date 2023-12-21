Back

F1 S'pore Grand Prix 2023 lauded as 'Best Race' of season by international motorsport community

No, it's not because Red Bull didn't win.

Ruth Chai | December 21, 2023, 10:59 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Grand Prix 2023 has been heavily acclaimed in the international motorsports community, and has been hailed as the "Best Race" of the season.

No, it's not because Red Bull didn't win.

Sky Sports, ESPN, Metro, and online racing news site WTF1 have named Singapore the "Best Race" of 2023

"We are not saying this because it's the only one Red Bull didn't win, it was genuinely a thriller to the end as Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton had a big four-way scrap for the lead in the closing stages," Sky Sports reported.

Meanwhile, Motorsport Magazine has nominated the F1 night race for its own accolade.

"The only race Red Bull didn’t win came to a nail-biting end as leader Carlos Sainz fended off two snarling Mercedes — by slowing down, which gave second-placed Lando Norris DRS assistance to defend," the magazine wrote.

The Singapore team of recovery marshals has also been recognised by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) as the "Best Team of Officials".

The award is conferred annually as one of the categories under the FIA Volunteers and Officials Awards, which celebrate the efforts of volunteer race officials across motorsports events around the globe.

The recovery marshals at this year’s race were recognised for their teamwork and efficiency in carrying out 17 recoveries.

These include Lance Stroll’s crash during qualifying, Esteban Ocon’s retirement due a gearbox failure, and Russell’s final lap crash.

Janette Tan, race operations director of Singapore GP, revealed that this year's recovery team was made up of 50 volunteers.

They are part of a 900-strong team of volunteer marshals who come from different backgrounds. 90 per cent of them return for every edition of the race.

Quick recap

Top photo via Singapore GP Pte Ltd

Pasir Ris West Plaza slashing: Alleged attacker & victim said to operate handphone shops at Loyang Point

The alleged attack was said to have quite a few arguments with one of the victims in the past.

December 21, 2023, 01:45 PM

S'pore vet, 74, spent S$93,000 to clone beloved dog that died in 2021

"I made a promise to Khan that we’ll meet again."

December 21, 2023, 12:30 PM

S'pore woman orders S$2,850 porcelain tile for renovations, contractors leave it at roadside for 3 days

The firm said it was "standard practice" to leave such construction items by the roadside for recollection.

December 21, 2023, 12:25 PM

Cyclist, 45, killed in hit-and-run accident on Nicoll Highway, driver, 33, arrested

Police investigations are ongoing.

December 21, 2023, 10:51 AM

Pasir Ris West Plaza slashing not random, related to 'ongoing dispute': Teo Chee Hean

The police said the parties involved are known to each other and "not on friendly terms".

December 21, 2023, 12:23 AM

Slashing incident at Pasir Ris West Plaza leaves several badly injured, police on scene investigating

Four people were injured, including the 61-year-old alleged attacker, who was subsequently arrested.

December 20, 2023, 09:22 PM

M'sian singer, 26, allegedly killed by admirer, 44, who drove her home after restaurant stabbing

Her body was found in the passenger seat of his car.

December 20, 2023, 07:53 PM

Tokyo's Shibuya cancels New Year's Eve countdown for 4th time in a row

The large digital screens surrounding the famous scramble crossing will be turned off an hour early.

December 20, 2023, 06:18 PM

Car drives on park connector at Paya Lebar like his grandfather's road

People and cyclists had to give way.

December 20, 2023, 05:36 PM

S'porean family in Hong Kong reportedly unhappy with smoker at table beside them, arrested after fight

The man reportedly attacked them with a bottle.

December 20, 2023, 05:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.