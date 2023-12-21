F1 S'pore Grand Prix 2023 lauded as 'Best Race' of season by international motorsport community

The Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Grand Prix 2023 has been heavily acclaimed in the international motorsports community, and has been hailed as the "Best Race" of the season.

No, it's not because Red Bull didn't win.

Sky Sports, ESPN, Metro, and online racing news site WTF1 have named Singapore the "Best Race" of 2023

"We are not saying this because it's the only one Red Bull didn't win, it was genuinely a thriller to the end as Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton had a big four-way scrap for the lead in the closing stages," Sky Sports reported.

Meanwhile, Motorsport Magazine has nominated the F1 night race for its own accolade.

"The only race Red Bull didn’t win came to a nail-biting end as leader Carlos Sainz fended off two snarling Mercedes — by slowing down, which gave second-placed Lando Norris DRS assistance to defend," the magazine wrote.

The Singapore team of recovery marshals has also been recognised by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) as the "Best Team of Officials".

The award is conferred annually as one of the categories under the FIA Volunteers and Officials Awards, which celebrate the efforts of volunteer race officials across motorsports events around the globe.

The recovery marshals at this year’s race were recognised for their teamwork and efficiency in carrying out 17 recoveries.

These include Lance Stroll’s crash during qualifying, Esteban Ocon’s retirement due a gearbox failure, and Russell’s final lap crash.

Janette Tan, race operations director of Singapore GP, revealed that this year's recovery team was made up of 50 volunteers.

They are part of a 900-strong team of volunteer marshals who come from different backgrounds. 90 per cent of them return for every edition of the race.

Top photo via Singapore GP Pte Ltd