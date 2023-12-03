Back

Soh Rui Yong wins 4th national title at Standard Chartered S'pore Marathon 2023

Soh clocked a time of two hours, 40 minutes, and 33 seconds.

Hannah Martens | December 03, 2023, 08:12 PM

Events

Telegram

WhatsappLocal long-distance runner Soh Rui Yong has sealed his fourth national title at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2023.

Soh clinched the National Championship Marathon with a time of two hours, 40 minutes, and 33 seconds and walked away with the S$10,000 prize.

The last National Championship Marathon title Soh received was back in 2019, when he won consecutively from 2017 to 2019.

Soh shared that it was a nice feeling to be national champion again, the Straits Times (ST) reported.

"It has not happened in four years and I have not run a marathon in two years, so to make a comeback to the marathon in Singapore is very nice.

I'm still not back into my full marathon shape yet. But there is some time for that before the next SEA Games," he said.

On Facebook, Soh captioned a picture of him crossing the finish line with "Sunday long run" and four gold medals to signify his four national titles.

Over 44,000 runners competed in the events

2023's Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon had over 44,000 runners, with more than 8,000 international participants. This is the highest number of international participants in the marathon's history.

The event saw runners from over 70 countries, and the total distance clocked by all participants was equal to the distance to the moon and back, said organisers in a press release..

For the female marathon category, Rachel See clinched the National Championship with a time of three hours, five minutes, and 51 seconds.

For the half marathon, the National Champions were Shaun Goh, with a time of one hour, 12 minutes, and 49 seconds, and Vanessa Lee, with a time of one hour, 28 minutes, and 30 seconds.

Top photos via Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon& Soh Rui Yong/Facebook

Video of police car & black car both reversing & proceeding to crash into each other resurfaces on TikTok

Not so funny now.

December 03, 2023, 07:55 PM

Woman, 34 & 3-week-old infant found dead at foot of Ghim Moh HDB block

This is the second incident involving the death of a mother and child in a month.

December 03, 2023, 07:27 PM

Commuter in sports bra & pink skirt seen trying to force open door of MRT train again

In a previous statement, SMRT acknowledged that there were several videos being circulated of the same commuter mishandling train doors.

December 03, 2023, 06:54 PM

Christmas Wonderland officially opens at Gardens by the Bay with light displays, carnival games & 'snow'

Dashing through the 'snow'.

December 03, 2023, 06:47 PM

Apple's first store in M'sia rumoured to open in Feb. 2024 at KL’s Exchange TRX

Despite rumours of the store over the years, the tech giant has not made an official announcement about the launch of their new retail outlet.

December 03, 2023, 06:12 PM

Owners of Tian Tian Lai Nasi Lemak at Marsiling Mall Hawker Centre retire after 22 years

The couple chose not to announce the closure ahead of time as they were worried about being inundated with customers.

December 03, 2023, 04:46 PM

Pet dog lost for 48 hours: S'pore police returns dog found running on expressway to owner

Happy reunion.

December 03, 2023, 04:34 PM

2024 Songkran festival will be held for the whole month of April instead of 3 days

Splashing new year.

December 03, 2023, 01:13 PM

1 killed, 2 injured after knife & hammer attack near Eiffel Tower, Paris

A 26-year-old French national was arrested by police.

December 03, 2023, 12:09 PM

Gardens by the Bay visitors hit 100 million mark during launch of Christmas at the Gardens

This is also the 10th year of Christmas Wonderland at the Gardens.

December 03, 2023, 11:29 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.