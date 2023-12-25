S'porean woman, 39, dies after falling off 30m cliff in New York, body to be flown back to S'pore for burial

[Content warning: This story contains information of a graphic nature that may be distressing for some. Reader discretion is advised.]

A 39-year-old Singaporean woman died after she fell from a 30m cliff at Minnewaska State Park in New York on Dec. 22, 2023.

Her husband, Abdul Rauf Mohd Said, broke the news in a Facebook post on Dec. 23.

"My heart is broken into pieces and I don't know how to piece them back together," he wrote.

Rauf explained that his wife, Nur Aisyah, slipped and fell off the cliff.

Medical staff tried to resuscitate her for nearly three hours, but was unsuccessful, he added.

"I've been crying non-stop for the last 12 hours and been really distraught by myself now. You're my wife, best friend and soulmate. I don't know what is this test from the Almighty. But I pen this post in order to allow your friends and family to have some form of closure and information. I'm sorry I didn't manage to get to you in time sayang."

The Straits Times (ST) reported that Aisyah was 39 years old and Rauf is 41.

According to their LinkedIn profiles, Rauf and Aisyah are co-founders of Noble Sky International, a real estate investment company that focuses on the U.S. market.

He was with her when it happened

Rauf recounted the tragedy in a subsequent Facebook post on Dec. 24.

He was with Aisyah when the incident occurred, stating that he rushed forward and slipped, but he didn't fall off the cliff.

"Believe me, I wished it had been me," he said.

Rauf then "screamed for help at the top of [his] lungs", which caught the attention of three sisters.

He told them that his wife had fallen and they quickly rushed down the difficult terrain and got to her side. The sisters' father and aunt also followed along.

While at the top of the cliff, Rauf used his phone camera to zoom in on what was happening below.

He shared the clip in his Facebook post.

In the video, Rauf can be heard sobbing and asking: "Thank you, is she still alive?"

One of the women told him that Aisyah was still alive.

"When they eventually reached her, they told me she was still breathing. They gave her their coats to keep her warm," Rauf wrote in his post.

Was no longer breathing when she was rescued

A rescue team later arrived and Rauf was instructed to move to a safer area at the back of the hill.

Rauf said that he wasn't allowed near the incident site as the rescue team worked on getting Aisyah to safety.

It took about three hours from the time Aisyah fell to when she was finally put into an ambulance, according to Rauf.

"It was that long, but I didn't notice the time pass at all then," he said.

Aisyah was not breathing anymore when she was finally evacuated.

After being brought to the nearest hospital, it was confirmed that she had passed away.

Contacted the three sisters for closure

In his Facebook post, Rauf said that he wanted to get in touch with the three sisters who were with Aisyah in her last moments.

Together with his own sister, Rauf did some digging on the internet and found the three women.

They had a video call on Dec. 24, and a clip of the call was also shared in Rauf's post.

He can be seen breaking down while talking to the sisters.

"I was finally able to have some form of closure," said Rauf.

He found out that the rescue effort took a long time because they needed to cut down some trees to be able to evacuate Aisyah by helicopter to the ambulance.

"The sisters said [Aisyah] told them her name, that she had two dogs, and that she really wanted to drink sweet tea. One of the rangers that was with her told me the same thing. And she was repeatedly saying thank you to them. Even during the most eventful moments, she was still thinking of making sure the people around her are appreciated."

At the end of his Facebook post, Rauf thanked the sisters for being by Aisyah's side.

He also wrote a personal message to Aisyah.

"Sayang, I wished I was there, physically by your side at your final moments, but it was not meant to be. I am sorry that I was not there. I hope you forgive me and wait for me. Everyone misses you and loves you."

Rauf told ST on Dec. 24 that he was still in the U.S., waiting for an autopsy to be performed on Aisyah.

ST reported that Rauf intends to fly Aisyah's body back to Singapore, to be buried near her late grandmother and mother.

Facing difficulties to bring her body back to Singapore

At around 12pm on Dec. 25, Rauf provided an update on his Facebook page, stating that the autopsy was completed earlier that morning.

He said that the Muslim funeral service there was "working around the clock" to finalise the paperwork and to transport Aisyah's body from Kingston, New York to New Jersey.

He added that Aisyah's body "has been cleansed and sealed, all amidst the challenges of the Christmas holidays".

Rauf said that he initially planned to catch a direct SQ flight back to Singapore that morning.

However, he didn't have the necessary burial and transit permit, which is expected to be issued on Dec. 26 afternoon.

"Missing this morning's flight might lead to a delay in the repatriation to Singapore, with the next available flight at night, 10:20pm Eastern time. I am fervently hoping for an early return of [Aisyah's] body."

Rauf wrote that Singapore's "stringent regulations" required him to request an exception from Singapore Airlines to fly Aisyah's remains back to Singapore on Dec. 26 morning without the completed paperwork.

He ended his Facebook post by appealing for assistance on this matter.

In response to media queries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Dec. 25 that it is rendering consular assistance and support, through the Singapore Consulate in New York, to Aisyah's family.

"MFA extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family," it added.

About two hours after the Facebook post was uploaded, Rauf provided another update, stating that they will be on an SQ flight to Singapore at 10:20pm Eastern time (11:20am on Dec. 26, Singapore time).

"I will accept this and will no longer wish to pursue or force a change to the morning as I know [the late Aisyah] will not want to trouble anyone for her sake," wrote Rauf.

Top images via Rauf Said/Facebook.