Supercar 'vending machine' in Selegie attracts international attention again

They are real cars, not replicas.

Amber Tay | December 11, 2023, 07:02 PM

A 15-storey building at 1 Short Street in Selegie, filled with cars stacked on top of one another, has been labelled a "supercar vending machine".

If you have always wondered if the cars are real or replicas, and if it is a museum or an extravagant showcase of sorts, well, you're not alone.

The building is, in fact, a showroom used to exhibit supercars for sale.

In the most recent Facebook video uploaded by Australian automotive channel Supercar Blondie on Dec. 8, the building's owner provided access to the 60m-tall structure, giving a glimpse inside that led to many online viewers feeling incredulous that such a unique concept can exist right here in Singapore.

As of Dec. 11, the video has garnered more than 1.7 million views and 38,000 likes.

A car at the touch of your fingers

"It's basically like a vending machine," said one of the hosts in the video.

The video included a scene demonstrating how to select a car for viewing up close via a touchscreen menu.

The automated elevator will then deliver the car that is parked high in the air to the potential buyer on the ground floor.

Video via Supercar Blondie/Facebook

The host even got to ride in the elevator while in the car.

The video then panned to show all the stacked cars.

"It's a little bit nerve wrecking when you're all the way up here," one of the hosts admitted.

Video via Supercar Blondie/Facebook

In the comments section, many marvelled how grand the building was.

They were also curious about where the building was located and whether the cars were for purchase or rent, and if the entire set up was even for real.

A life-size matchbox toy set

The building, known as Ten Square, was built in 2022 for S$10 million and is owned by Autobahn Motors, a luxury and classic car dealership company in Singapore.

Gary Hong, the brainchild behind the car "vending machine", told The Straits Times that he was inspired during a visit with his son to Toys "R" Us in 2015, where he noticed how the toy cars were stacked vertically.

He then realised that a car showroom could be built in a similar fashion.

As the initial space at Short Street was rented out, they first tried the concept at Jalan Kilang in 2017.

It soon made headlines in May that year, with international news outlets such as Reuters and BBC reporting on the building's futuristic concept.

With Ten Square, the concept was taken one step further with a 3D element literally slapped on it.

A large screen was built across three walls of the building, and companies, such as Sony Interactive Entertainment and Disney+ have used the space to promote their own launches.

Opening hours for Ten Square are 9:30am to 6:30pm for Mondays to Fridays, and 10:30am to 6:30pm on Saturdays.

Top image via @10sq.io/Instagram and Supercar Blondie/Facebook

