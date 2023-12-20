S'pore inmate, 30, scores 4 distinctions & A1 for N-level Math exam in Prison School while serving close to 6-year sentence

Results day is a nerve-wracking moment for most students.

Candidates who took the N(A) and Normal (Technical) examinations experienced just that as they received their results on Dec. 18.

However, it can also be a moment of triumph for students, receiving a certificate that symbolises their hard work.

For a Singaporean inmate at Singapore Prison School, the certificate he received from the N(A)-level examination means he is one step further in transforming his life for the better.

A chance to break free from the cycle of drug use

It's been 15 years since 30-year-old Nabil (not his real name) left school.

Nabil spent most of his twenties in prison for drug-related offences, and is currently serving his longest sentence of five years and eight months.

After realising that education can create socio-economic opportunities and allow him to break free from the cycle of drug use, he decided to enrol in Prison School so he can improve academically.

A playful child since young, he hopes to regain his parents' trust and make them proud through his achievements at prison school after facing incarceration twice.

He is one of the top GCE N(A) students in Prison School this year, scoring four distinctions and one A1 for his Mathematics.

"Never give up and continue to enhance your skills regardless of age," said Nabil. "Life is an ongoing journey of acquiring knowledge."

Nabil will be studying O-Level next year and his aim is to complete A-Level in Prison School afterwards.

He also aims to pursue a degree after he is released.

"When I am released, I want to work towards a better future.”

More about the Prison School

Each year, more than 450 inmates further their education in the Prison School.

Located within the premises of Institution Tanah Merah 1 (formerly known as Tanah Merah Prison), the place houses inmates who have opted to pursue their education during their incarceration.

The curriculum is curated to ensure that students can complete their course level during their incarceration period, enabling each student to complete each course level within a year and move on to the next level during their in-care phase.

This is in exception of GCE A-Level students who have the option to complete the entire course in one or two years.

Apart from academic classes, students in Singapore Prison School also attend assembly programmes, character and citizenship lessons and optional enrichment activities for five days a week from 8:30am to 3pm.

47 inmates took N-Level in 2023

A total of 47 inmates from Prison School sat for the GCE N-Level examinations this year.

14 of them took the N(A) examinations and 33 of them took the N(T) examinations.

92.9 per cent of the N(A) inmate candidates were awarded the GCE N(A) Level certificate, and 97.0 per cent of the N(T) inmate candidates were awarded the GCE N(T) Level certificate.

78.8 per cent of the GCE N(T) inmate candidates attained a pass in English, Math and one other subject. They are eligible to apply for ITE courses.

For GCE N(A) inmate candidates, 71.4 per cent attained a pass in English, Math and one other subject.

Among the inmate candidates who sat for the N-Level examination this year, the top scorer for GCE N(A) stream achieved four distinctions, and four top scorers for GCE N(T) stream achieved 3As.

All photos via Singapore Prison Services