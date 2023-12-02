Back

S'pore man, who sued woman for S$3 million after being friend-zoned, charged for cheating in unrelated case

The man allegedly engaged with a courier to deliver a sealed fake Macbook Pro with a legitimate serial number to the victim who paid S$2,650.

Hannah Martens | December 02, 2023, 02:50 PM

A man, who was reported in February 2023 for filing two lawsuits against a woman who rejected his romantic advances, was charged in district court for an unrelated case.

K. Kawshigan, 31, was charged with cheating on Nov. 30, 2023.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that Kawshigan was accused of working with another person, Cheng Zie Sian, to cheat a man between October and November 2023.

Kawshigan allegedly engaged a courier to deliver a sealed fake Macbook Pro with a legitimate serial number to a man.

The victim believed the device was genuine and transferred the S$2,650 to a bank account.

Kawshigan, a director at a firm called Airworks Robotics that deals in drones, was remanded and the case has been adjourned to Dec. 7, 2023, ST reported.

A police news release on Nov. 29 stated that multiple reports were made by victims between Oct. 28 and Nov. 2, 2023, after they were purportedly cheated by the man.

The modus operandi involved allegedly selling Macbooks on the e-commerce platform Carousell, and sending dummy items via courier to the buyers after bank transfer payments were made.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is believed to be involved in at least eight cases of e-commerce scams amounting to more than S$27,000.

Sought S$3 million for being rejected by a woman

Kawshigan brought two lawsuits against a woman, Nora Tan, who rejected his romantic pursuits.

He sought over S$3 million for the "emotional trauma" he suffered after discovering she only regarded him as a friend, while he regarded her as his "closest friend".

He also filed a separate lawsuit in the Magistrate's Court, seeking S$22,000 in damages as he claimed Tan breached a legally binding agreement.

According to the judgment issued in January 2023, Kawshigan's claims against Tan stemmed from frustration with her as she was unwilling to accommodate his demands to deepen their "relationship".

Kawshigan's case in the Magistrate's Court was struck out for being an abuse of process and dismissed.

The Deputy Registar said Kawshigan was using legal action to punish Tan and was not actually seeking monetary relief.

"Considered in totality, I find that the present action was intentionally initiated by [Kawshigan] with the ulterior motive of vexing or oppressing [Tan]," said the Deputy Registrar.

Tan subsequently filed a countersuit against Kawshigan, citing the expenses she incurred in protecting herself from his alleged harassment.

Top photo via Google Maps

