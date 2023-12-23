Covid-19 wave may have peaked, but ‘slight surge’ possible during festive period: Ong Ye Kung

The recent Covid-19 wave in Singapore may have plateaued, but a “slight surge” is possible during the festive period, Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung said.

Ong also said that there is no need for additional measures, like a mask mandate, to be implemented.

Ong was speaking at Woodlands Health Campus, a new public hospital which will be progressively opened, starting from Dec. 22, 2023 onwards.

Recent Covid-19 wave in Singapore

Based on the Ministry of Health's data released on Dec. 21, 2023, a total of 965 new Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals and 32 were warded in intensive care units (ICU) in the past week.

This is the highest number of new weekly hospitalisations and ICU admissions in 2023.

Ong said the recent Covid-19 wave in Singapore is dominated by the JN.1 variant, and is the third wave in 2023.

While the number of estimated infections has been "very high" recently, Ong said "the indications" suggest that the trend has plateaued.

"For the past few days, the estimated infection numbers have come down so I think we have plateaued."

While there might be a "slight surge" in the number of infections in light of the upcoming Christmas and New Year festivities, he said Singapore's Covid-19 wave has more or less peaked.

Around 600 beds occupied

He added that around 600 hospital beds are currently occupied by Covid-19 patients, of which 10 to 20 are in ICU beds.

While the number of ICU beds is "not high", Ong said the 600 or so hospital beds occupied by Covid-19 patients are "quite a drain" on Singapore's 10,000-bed system.

"It is a significant workload on our healthcare workers and system. Nevertheless, I think our assessment remains that we can wear through this. We can withstand this."

Mask wearing not necessary

After taking this, as well as the Covid-19 wave having reached its peak, into consideration, Ong said it is not necessary to mandate mask-wearing or additional safe management measures.

However, he appealed to individuals who are sick to wear a mask and stay at home, and for the general public to renew their vaccinations once every year, especially seniors and those with underlying illnesses who are vulnerable.

"Whatever vaccine you have taken will wear off in about one to one-and-a-half years. It is important you get it renewed because your antidote does not last forever."

He said individuals can get their vaccinations at Joint Testing and Vaccination Centres and with General Practitioners (GPs).

While the number of JTVCs will gradually be reduced to five in 2024, Ong said the number of GPs administering Covid-19 vaccinations will be increased.

Additionally, the vaccinations will be a part of the Healthier SG programme "so that we roll it out very actively to as many seniors as we can, to get our vaccinations up".

"Next year, if we have another wave and we will, we will be much more prepared," Ong said.

Expanding Singapore's healthcare capacity

He detailed how Singapore will be expanding its healthcare capacity, such as hiring 4,000 nurses in 2023 and opening more polyclinics and healthcare facilities around Singapore, like the Woodlands Health Campus.

A "small part" of the hospital consisting of 40 beds, which are two community hospital wards, some specialist services, and its therapeutic garden was opened.

Ong said the hospital's "big opening" will take place around mid-2024.

By then, 1,000 beds and the Accident and Emergency Department will be open in an "almost full hospital operating at full throttle".

Woodlands Health said in its Dec. 22 media release that the rest of the hospital will progressively open from May 2024.

It will have around 1,000 beds in its fully integrated acute and community hospital, along with almost 400 beds in its Long-Term Care Tower, when it is fully opened.

Woodlands Health added that provisions are in place to expand to a total of 1,800 beds to meet future needs.

Top image from Ong Ye Kung/Facebook