S'pore artists Jasmine Sokko & RRILEY to open for Coldplay S'pore concerts in 2024

Indonesian act Jinan Laetitia will also be part of the opening act.

Amber Tay | December 08, 2023, 04:29 PM

Singapore artists Jasmine Sokko and RRILEY will be opening for Coldplay's Singapore concerts in 2024.

The six-day concert is set to be held on Jan. 23, 24, 26, 27, 30, and 31.

The two singers are set to perform alongside Indonesian act Jinan Laetitia.

"Never in my wildest dreams"

Sokko took to Instagram to share her excitement about the news.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ᴊᴀꜱᴍɪɴᴇ ꜱᴏᴋᴋᴏ (楚晴) (@jasminesokko)

She said, "if I were to tell my younger self, I don't think she'll believe me."

Other Singaporean artists took to Instagram to offer their own congratulations on the huge news, with 987FM deejay Joakim Gomez telling the singers to fly the flag high.

Screenshot via @rriley Instagram

Singaporean comedian Fakkah Fuzz also reposted the announcement on Instagram story with the caption "Big win!", to which RRILEY replied, "Never in my wildest dreams".

Screenshot via @rriley Instagram

What they are known for

Jasmine Wong, known professionally as Jasmine Sokko, is one of the most streamed Singaporean female artists on Spotify and is famously known for wearing visors or masks that conceal parts of her face when performing.

Popular songs of hers include "1057", "TIRED" and "Hurt". Her debut song "1057" was on the top of Spotify's Singapore viral charts after its release.

RRILEY, whose full name is Sandra Riley Tang, made her debut into the music industry in 2012 under Singaporean pop band The Sam Willows.

From 2019 onwards, she released singles such as "Burn", "mmm bye" and "Love Me Like A". Her song "Burn" has garnered over three million listens on Spotify.

Top image via @jasminesokko and @rriley/Instagram

