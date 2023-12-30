TikToker Simonboy opens funeral parlour with 2 other co-founders

Online personality Simon Khung, better known as Simonboy, is opening a funeral parlour.

A "very meaningful job"

Announcing the initiative on his Instagram on Dec. 30, Khung said 24 Filial Funeral Services is co-founded by him and two others, Alicia and Jackie.

He shared that the trio wanted to start the company because it is a "very meaningful job".

As he believes this is "God's opportunity" for him to work on something worthwhile, he took up the role without a second thought.

However, he reflected that beyond "meaning", the job will require him to mentally prepare himself to witness and accept death on a daily basis, especially those that involve the elderly and "really young ones".

"Therefore, it is my promise to God that I will take each and every case with all my heart professionally," he shared.

He said it is "really not easy" to set up the company, but the co-founders will do their best to cater to their client's needs for their loved ones.

According to their website, the funeral home is a 24-hour one-stop service that provides related services such as embalming, emcee as well as religious and non-religious funerals.

