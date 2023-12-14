Shiok Kitchen Catering suspended indefinitely after 95 cases of gastroenteritis reported

Local caterer Shiok Kitchen Catering has had its food business operations suspended, following two incidents of gastroenteritis, also known as food poisoning, which affected a total of 95 persons.

They had consumed food that was prepared between Dec. 7 and 8, 2023.

None of the cases hospitalised

This was announced in a joint news release by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Ministry of Health (MOH) on Dec. 14 (Thursday).

The affected parties sought outpatient treatment, self-medicated, or recovered without treatment.

None were hospitalised.

Suspended until further notice

Following the incidents, SFA suspended the caterer's food business operations located at 1 Senoko Avenue, with effect from Dec. 14, 2023.

This suspension will be in effect until further notice.

The company is required to clean and sanitise the premises, including its equipment and utensils, and dispose of all ready-to-eat food and perishable food items.

All food handlers working there also need to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1 and test negative for foodborne pathogens, before they can resume work.

The premises' appointed Food Hygiene Officer must also re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 3 to resume work.

Public can report outlets with poor food hygiene: SFA

In the statement, SFA reaffirmed that food safety is a joint responsibility.

The agency reminded food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and said it would not hesitate to take "firm action" against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

In the interest of maintaining a high standard of food hygiene, members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments are advised not to patronise such outlets.

Instead, they can report the errant operators via SFA's online feedback form for follow-up investigations, the agency said.

Top image from Google Street View.