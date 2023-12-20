Tokyo's Shibuya cancels New Year's Eve countdown for 4th time in a row

Tokyo's Shibuya district has cancelled its New Year's Eve countdown for the fourth consecutive year, citing difficulty in ensuring the safety and security of the event.

In making this decision, the Shibuya Countdown Executive Committee took into consideration the "increased number of visitors since the summer", said Shibuya mayor Ken Hasebe in an online notice on Dec. 6.

According to CNA, the annual event usually draws around 100,000 partygoers to the famous district, which is known for being a trendy tourist destination.

Safety measures to prevent possible accidents

Hasebe also said that safety measures will be implemented in the area on New Year's Eve to prevent any accidents such as overcrowding. This is in collaboration with the police, public transportation, and fire departments.

Public drinking from 6pm, Dec. 31 to 5am, Jan. 1, 2024 will also be banned.

Kiosks, convenience stores, and retail stores in the area are advised to refrain from selling alcoholic beverages during the time period.

The large digital screens surrounding the famous scramble crossing, which often showcase advertisements and other digital displays, will be turned off an hour earlier than usual on Dec. 31, closing at 11pm instead of 12am.

Similar restrictions were in place during Halloween 2023

Similar restrictions were put in place earlier this year during Halloween, where Hasebe had urged the Japanese public and tourists alike to stay away as a precaution to avoid a repetition of the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush.

The disaster took the lives of nearly 160 people when an influx of revellers were crushed to death in a narrow alleyway in Itaewon, Seoul.

Top photo by Denys Nevozhai on Unsplash