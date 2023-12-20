Back

Tokyo's Shibuya cancels New Year's Eve countdown for 4th time in a row

The large digital screens surrounding the famous scramble crossing will be turned off an hour early.

Amber Tay | December 20, 2023, 06:18 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Tokyo's Shibuya district has cancelled its New Year's Eve countdown for the fourth consecutive year, citing difficulty in ensuring the safety and security of the event.

In making this decision, the Shibuya Countdown Executive Committee took into consideration the "increased number of visitors since the summer", said Shibuya mayor Ken Hasebe in an online notice on Dec. 6.

According to CNA, the annual event usually draws around 100,000 partygoers to the famous district, which is known for being a trendy tourist destination.

Safety measures to prevent possible accidents

Hasebe also said that safety measures will be implemented in the area on New Year's Eve to prevent any accidents such as overcrowding. This is in collaboration with the police, public transportation, and fire departments.

Public drinking from 6pm, Dec. 31 to 5am, Jan. 1, 2024 will also be banned.

Kiosks, convenience stores, and retail stores in the area are advised to refrain from selling alcoholic beverages during the time period.

The large digital screens surrounding the famous scramble crossing, which often showcase advertisements and other digital displays, will be turned off an hour earlier than usual on Dec. 31, closing at 11pm instead of 12am.

Similar restrictions were in place during Halloween 2023

Similar restrictions were put in place earlier this year during Halloween, where Hasebe had urged the Japanese public and tourists alike to stay away as a precaution to avoid a repetition of the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush.

The disaster took the lives of nearly 160 people when an influx of revellers were crushed to death in a narrow alleyway in Itaewon, Seoul.

Top photo by Denys Nevozhai on Unsplash

Car drives on park connector at Paya Lebar like his grandfather's road

People and cyclists had to give way.

December 20, 2023, 05:36 PM

S'porean family in Hong Kong reportedly unhappy with smoker at table beside them, arrested after fight

The man reportedly attacked them with a bottle.

December 20, 2023, 05:07 PM

S'pore man's passport, phone & S$342 in cash stolen in motorcycle snatch theft outside JB hotel

They reported the incident to Malaysian police, but have yet to receive an update on the matter.

December 20, 2023, 04:38 PM

Cat in 'K9 police uniform' spotted on M'sian national TV, police confirms no cats employed

Paw-patrol.

December 20, 2023, 02:45 PM

M'sian husband, 23, dies in traffic collision a day after getting married

His wife, who was in the car during the collision, survived but sustained injuries.

December 20, 2023, 02:03 PM

'Grinch' & 'Christmas tree' stage fight in S'pore carpark for the LOLs

Fa-la-la-la-la la-la-la-la.

December 20, 2023, 01:41 PM

S'pore inmate, 30, scores 4 distinctions & A1 for N-level Math exam in Prison School while serving close to 6-year sentence

He wants to continue his studies and pursue a degree after he is released.

December 20, 2023, 12:29 PM

Parking dispute at The Heeren: Elderly man alights from Toyota & tells waiting driver 'f**k you'

The Toyota dropped off some passengers before reversing into a vacated lot another car was waiting for.

December 20, 2023, 11:29 AM

S'pore to start screening incoming travellers for vapes, schools will report vaping offenders to HSA 

MOH and other government agencies are stepping up enforcement and education efforts against vaping.

December 19, 2023, 09:49 PM

S'pore man, 39, looking for ex-wife, 36, who disappears for a month after filing for divorce

It was as though she disappeared from the world.

December 19, 2023, 07:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.