River Valley High homicide: Parents of deceased boy wants him named for people to remember him

His name is Ethan Hun Zhe Kai.

Kerr Puay Hian | Khine Zin Htet | December 01, 2023, 11:40 AM

"We are heartbroken."

That was what the parents of Ethan Hun Zhe Kai wrote in a statement to the media.

Hun, a student of River Valley High School, was killed by his schoolmate who had a psychiatric condition on Jul. 19, 2021. He was 13.

The teenage boy accused of killing Hun has pleaded guilty to culpable homicide not amounting to murder on Dec. 1, 2023.

Hun's identity was previously redacted from the case due to a prevailing gag order.

However, at the start of the hearing, the prosecution applied for the gag order on the victim's identity to be lifted at the family's request.

Parents explain why

The parents of the deceased, Hun Yew Kwong and Sng Hui Ching, provided a statement to the media:

"We are heartbroken.

We believe many who knows Ethan will be too.

Yet, we want to encourage everyone to remember Ethan fondly instead.

Remember him for his goodness, his kind heart, and his peace-loving nature.

Remember that he would want us to be happy.

God bless."

Top image via Ethan's parent's lawyers & Denise Tan

