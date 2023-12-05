Back

S'pore woman served pink & raw McDonald's burger patty, SFA notified

Oh no...

Hannah Martens | December 05, 2023, 05:02 PM

A woman in Singapore took to Facebook on Dec. 4 to share about her undercooked burger patty served to her at the McDonald's outlet at the Punggol 21 Community Club near Punggol Plaza.

She said she noticed something was off after taking a few bites of the burger, which was a takeaway meal.

She described the patty as "cold and mushy", so she opened the burger and saw that the meat patty was not cooked.

"How to eat like that," she wrote.

She attached a photo of the uncooked patty, which resembled minced meat.

Screenshot via Facebook

Photo via Facebook

Manager offered full refund and to pay medical bills

In her comments section, the woman shared that she went to complain to the manager about the incident, and the manager offered a full refund and a replacement burger.

Screenshot via Facebook

Screenshot via Facebook

In addition, the manager promised the woman that McDonald's would pay for the medical bills incurred if the woman got ill from the incident.

The woman turned down the offer of a replacement burger as she was "too grossed out to eat".

She sent feedback to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) to "create awareness also to make sure [McDonald's] will have higher standard in the meals that they serve in future."

"This incident can cause [her] and other people to have severe food poisoning," she added.

Screenshot via Facebook

She also wrote that she would not patronise that particular outlet again.

Responding to Mothership's queries, SFA said they are investigating the incident.

"Food safety is a joint responsibility. While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices...

SFA takes a serious view towards food safety and will investigate all feedback alleging poor food safety practices."

A McDonald's spokesperson said that they are committed to the highest food safety standards, and the well-being of their customers is very important to them.

“We’re truly sorry about our customer’s experience and have reached out directly to make good on the matter... We have reinforced to all restaurant teams the importance of adhering to the operational and cooking procedures in place, to ensure that our high food safety standards continue to be upheld."

Top photo via Facebook and Google Maps

