Back

S'pore windy & rainy for the rest of Dec. 2023

Time to break out the layered clothing.

Belmont Lay | December 15, 2023, 06:36 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singapore will still be rainy in the second half of December 2023.

Thundery showers, widespread and heavy on a few of these days over the next fortnight, are expected in the afternoon and may extend into the evening on some days.

In addition, Singapore may experience windy conditions with brief periods of passing showers on one or two days during the fortnight.

Overall, the rainfall for the second half of December 2023 is expected to be above average over most parts of the island.

The Northeast Monsoon conditions that prevailed since the start of December 2023 are expected to continue in the second half of the month, with winds blowing mainly from the northwest or northeast.

The daily temperature is forecast to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 33°C on most days, with a high of 34°C.

During the first two weeks of December 2023, moderate to heavy thundery showers on most days fell mostly in the afternoon, and on a few days, extended into the evening.

On Dec. 12, the daily total rainfall of 89.9mm recorded at Woodlands was the highest total rainfall in a day for the first half of December 2023.

Most parts of the island recorded above average rainfall in the first half of December 2023.

Yio Chu Kang recorded rainfall of 110 per cent above average, while Punggol recorded rainfall of 33 per cent below average.

Top photo via Winnie Li

LTA fines 4 taxi drivers S$500 each for overcharging at MBS, vocational licences suspended or revoked

Two of them incurred 12 demerit points, while the other two incurred 21 demerit points.

December 15, 2023, 06:14 PM

Ya Kun's Set A was S$4.80 before Jan. 2022. It's now S$6.30.

The price increased from S$4.80 to S$4.90 to S$5.60 to S$6.30.

December 15, 2023, 05:40 PM

S'pore to experience rain, lightning & rough seas until early March 2024: MPA

MPA said it would carry out more safety checks on ships.

December 15, 2023, 05:20 PM

Eddy Western Delight in Kovan closing down, elderly couple retiring

A dependable western food stall in Hougang.

December 15, 2023, 04:25 PM

Mediacorp actors Nick Teo & Hong Ling are married

He proposed last August, on her 28th birthday.

December 15, 2023, 03:38 PM

Chinese singer Li Ronghao to hold concert at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Feb. 3, 2024

Concert, concert, concert.

December 15, 2023, 03:17 PM

Family of businessman killed by father-in-law at Boon Tat Street fights over 'missing' S$390,000 luxury watch in court

The judge dismissed the case as one of the key witnesses, the businessman's mistress, was also missing from the trial.

December 15, 2023, 12:32 PM

32 riders suspended 40m in air as Universal Studios Japan roller coaster makes sudden stop

A flying nightmare.

December 15, 2023, 12:24 PM

CSA’s survey finds S’poreans’ cyber hygiene practices lacking. Here are tips on how to protect yourself from scams.

Better to be cyber safe than sorry.

December 15, 2023, 11:39 AM

Construction of overhead bridge: Road near Block 436 Bukit Batok West Ave 5 closed on Dec. 22 & 30, 2023, from 1am-5am

Motorists, take note.

December 15, 2023, 11:39 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.