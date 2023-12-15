S'pore windy & rainy for the rest of Dec. 2023

Singapore will still be rainy in the second half of December 2023.

Thundery showers, widespread and heavy on a few of these days over the next fortnight, are expected in the afternoon and may extend into the evening on some days.

In addition, Singapore may experience windy conditions with brief periods of passing showers on one or two days during the fortnight.

Overall, the rainfall for the second half of December 2023 is expected to be above average over most parts of the island.

The Northeast Monsoon conditions that prevailed since the start of December 2023 are expected to continue in the second half of the month, with winds blowing mainly from the northwest or northeast.

The daily temperature is forecast to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 33°C on most days, with a high of 34°C.

During the first two weeks of December 2023, moderate to heavy thundery showers on most days fell mostly in the afternoon, and on a few days, extended into the evening.

On Dec. 12, the daily total rainfall of 89.9mm recorded at Woodlands was the highest total rainfall in a day for the first half of December 2023.

Most parts of the island recorded above average rainfall in the first half of December 2023.

Yio Chu Kang recorded rainfall of 110 per cent above average, while Punggol recorded rainfall of 33 per cent below average.

Top photo via Winnie Li