PSA: New phishing scam using fake 'Domino's Pizza' website, 7 victims lost S$27,000

Domino's Pizza has only one official website in Singapore, and that is https://www.dominos.com.sg/.

Ruth Chai | December 17, 2023, 01:35 PM

Seven victims have fallen prey to a new variant of phishing scam, which uses fake Domino's Pizza websites.

Their losses amounted to around S$27,000, according to a police news release.

In these cases, victims reported falling prey to phishing scams when they searched for “Domino’s Pizza” using online search engines and clicked on an advertisement in the search results.

"These phishing websites may resemble the genuine website of Domino’s Pizza, including bearing similar URLs and website layouts," police said.

The official website of Domino's Pizza in Singapore is https://www.dominos.com.sg/.

Domino's 'plza'

The police gave examples of fake websites in their news release.

For example, one fake website is spelt "domino-plza.com".

Image via SPF

The website is a close copy of Domino's Pizza's official website.

The perpetrators even went out of their way to copy the anti-scam message carried on the official website but changed the "official URL" to the fake website's address.

Image via SPF

Another fake address named by the police is "order.domino.piza.com", where the pizza is spelt as 'piza'.

Steals your credit card information

The police said victims would "place an order" through fake websites and disclose their credit card details to "make payments".

They soon realised they had been scammed after discovering unauthorised card transactions made on their debit or credit cards.

Police advise members of the public to install the ScamShield App and visit www.scamalert.sg for more information on scams.

Domino's Pizza statement on the real website

On their website, Domino's urged "all customers to be aware of any websites, competitions, advertisements, text messages and/or other unsolicited contact that use Domino’s brand name or logo fraudulently".

The company stated that their official email addresses and websites always end with dominos.com.sg and that their official website address is https://www.dominos.com.sg/ in Singapore.

"Simply searching ‘dominos’ in Google and clicking the first URL that comes up is not safe," the company warned.

It added that most of its official social media accounts have a "verified tick" next to the account name.

Dominos expressed that they are aware of a few scams currently in circulation.

They warned that customers may see fake sponsored Google Ads when searching for 'Dominos'.

Image via Domino's Pizza

Tapping on this sponsored ad will redirect customers to a website to win an award like a gift card, where personal information will be requested in an attempt to obtain personal information like bank account details, credit card numbers and passwords.

Image via Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza advises customers to avoid clicking on any of these links and never enter personal information.

They also urge members of the public to help report the fraudulent ads to Google.

Top photo via Domino's

