Back

WP continues to 'work hard & make impact' on policies for S'poreans in 2024: Pritam Singh

Singh reflected upon certain policy changes that were announced in 2023.

Julia Yee | December 30, 2023, 06:54 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Leader of the Opposition, Pritam Singh, has penned a New Year's message for Singaporeans.

While sending well wishes to the public, Singh reviewed certain efforts to effect local policy change in the past year.

Policy changes in 2023

The secretary-general of Workers' Party (WP) brought up two full motions that WP raised in Parliament.

This included one on re-imagining sporting success in Singapore, which took place in July, and another in November, during which WP debated the cost of living crisis and the need to look at structural reforms to mitigate the pace of inflation.

During Parliament in February, Singh also spoke up about the need for the government to "intensify" its efforts to meet the demand for affordable and accessible housing.

Advancing towards a "more balanced political system"

Singh further highlighted positive changes made to policies recently.

He stated that WP is "glad" that in his 2023 National Day Rally speech, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that the government would be providing retrenched workers with temporary financial support, enabling them to focus on upgrading their skills for a better long-term job.

He also expressed the party's approval of Parliament seeking to pass amendments to the Stillbirths and Births (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill come January 2024.

This aims to allow parents to register the births of their stillborn children, and to enter the name of a stillborn child in the register of stillbirths.

Singh also brought up the doubling of paid paternity leave to four weeks for new fathers from Jan. 1, 2024, which was revealed during Budget 2023.

The issue of shared parental leave was mentioned in WP's 2020 Manifesto.

Singh vowed that WP would continue to "work hard and make an impact on policies and policy changes for the betterment of all Singaporeans", thanking all those who supported the party in 2023.

"I welcome you to continue to walk together with us on our journey in 2024. There is much to do for Singapore and its people as we continue the advance towards a more balanced political system."

The opposition leader concluded his letter by wishing Singaporeans and their families good health, and a happy new year.

View the full message here:

Top image via Workers' Party/Facebook

TikToker Simonboy opens funeral parlour with 2 other co-founders

Khung said he will need to mentally prepare himself to witness death on a daily basis.

December 30, 2023, 06:46 PM

Woman urgently seeks liver donor for husband suffering from liver failure & in coma at SGH

An urgent appeal for help.

December 30, 2023, 06:34 PM

McDonald's M'sia sues Israel boycott movement for S$1.73 million in damages

It claimed that the chain has suffered a loss of profit and job cuts, among other damages.

December 30, 2023, 05:29 PM

Firsthand: I quit my job in S'pore to work on a farm in New Zealand & I have no regrets

"It's a very special experience."

December 30, 2023, 04:12 PM

S'pore scammer pretends to be 'bro', tries to trick target to PayNow S$4,800

When someone calls you bro, something's up.

December 30, 2023, 03:00 PM

'Angry bird'-looking King bird-of-paradise makes surprise appearance in Windsor Nature Park

Very red. Very huat.

December 30, 2023, 02:48 PM

Taiwan presidential candidates address controversies over properties; family home, condo & parking lot

Each of them has a controversy to address to the public.

December 30, 2023, 12:24 PM

Over 950,000 households will receive U-Save & S&CC rebates in January 2024

To defray the GST hike, carbon tax and price of water in 2024.

December 30, 2023, 12:10 PM

US rock band Boys Like Girls to play at S'pore Capitol Theatre on Apr. 25, 2024

Now I'm heels over head.

December 30, 2023, 11:03 AM

Man breaks windscreen wiper of parked car at Sofitel Sentosa in heavy rain

When confronted, the man reportedly said he "gently lifted the wiper".

December 30, 2023, 10:46 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.