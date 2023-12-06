Back

Johor Causeway checkpoint power outage 'an embarrassment for the state', says chief minister

The power supply was only restored after nearly 11 hours of a power outage.

Keyla Supharta | December 06, 2023, 03:48 PM

The blackout at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) building in Johor Bahru in the morning of Dec. 6 was an "embarrassment to the state", said Johor Mentari Besar (chief minister) Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the BSI building in Johor Bahru experienced a suspected power outage which rendered electronic gate facilities unavailable.

This resulted in long queues at the immigration building.

The power supply at the Johor Bahru checkpoint was only restored after nearly 11 hours of outage, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

The power supply reportedly returned to normal at around 10 am, according to Zaobao, citing several social media posts.

"Embarrassment for the state"

The blackout at the immigration building supposedly resulted from a planned power outage which did not go according to plan, Malaysiakini reported.

Commenting on the situation in a Facebook post on Dec. 6, Johor's Mentari Besar (chief minister) Onn Hafiz Ghazi said that "what happened is very troublesome for the daily users and an embarrassment for the state".

He shared a picture of a letter from Malaysian electricity company  Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) dated Nov. 27, informing the reader anout an expected power outage at the BSI building from 8pm on Dec. 5 to 4am on Dec. 6 for maintenance work.

However, power was not restored after the scheduled time of maintenance.

In his post, Onn Hafiz questioned why there was no backup electricity at the BSI building.

Top image via 柔新关卡Both Checkpoint 分享站/Facebook.

