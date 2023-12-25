S'pore police year-end islandwide raids: 885 men & 509 women, aged 15 to 77, under investigation

885 men and 509 women, aged between 15 and 77, are being investigated for various offences, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a press release on Dec. 22, 2023.

The 1,394 individuals were caught following a month-long islandwide multi-agency enforcement blitz conducted from Nov. 15 to Dec. 18.

The operations were conducted by various Police Land Divisions and supported by officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Singapore Customs, Land Transport Authority (LTA), Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Housing and Development Board (HDB), and Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Police said that these operations are part of SPF's ongoing efforts to "mitigate physical crime during the year-end festivities".

More than 1,900 officers from all seven Police Land Divisions were deployed, with over 630 operations conducted.

Officers also conducted checks on more than 6,700 people, of which 523 were arrested.

"The enforcement operations were aimed to bolster the police's presence islandwide, by effectively targeting illegal and criminal activities," said SPF.

Between Nov. 20 and 25: Little India, Boat Quay, Bugis and Chinatown

Between Nov. 20 and 25, officers from Central Police Division conducted a series of joint enforcement operations involving officers from the Special Operation Command and CNB.

The operation targeted illegal activities at massage establishments, public entertainment outlets, and private premises in the vicinity of Little India, Boat Quay, Bugis and Chinatown.

146 women and 36 men, aged between 18 and 76, were arrested for various offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act 1990, Gambling Control Act 2022, Woman’s Charter 1961, and Misuse of Drugs Act 1973.

Five public entertainment outlets were found to have contravened various licensing conditions.

During the operation, police also raided a shophouse at Little India targeting vice activities.

14 men, aged between 18 and 39 years old, were arrested under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act 1990.

Condoms found at the premises were also seized during the raid.

Nov. 27 to Dec. 9: Geylang

From Nov. 27 to Dec. 9, officers from Bedok Police Division led a joint enforcement operation with officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), CNB, HSA, SCDF, ICA, Singapore Customs, LTA, MOM and SFA.

The operation aimed to clamp down on illegal activities in Geylang, including illegal gambling, vice activities, sale of illegal sexual enhancement medicine, and illegal hawking.

18 men and 12 women, aged between 24 and 65, are being investigated for various offences under the Societies Act 1966, Women’s Charter 1961, Employment of Foreign Manpower Act 1990, Massage Establishments Act 2017, Gambling Control Act 2022, Health Products Act 2007, Customs Act 1960, and the Active Mobility Act 2017.

Dec. 1: Orchard Road

On Dec. 1, officers from Tanglin Police Division led a joint enforcement operation with officers from the CID, ICA and SCDF at various public entertainment outlets in the vicinity of Orchard Road.

Six women, aged between 28 to 40, were arrested for offences under Woman’s Charter 1961.

Two men, aged 17 and 30, were arrested for suspected involvement in gang activities.

One 29-year-old woman was arrested for remaining unlawfully in Singapore under the Immigration Act 1959.

Fire safety violations were also detected in two of the premises and SCDF is following up with enforcement actions.

Dec. 8: Tuas

On Dec. 8, officers from Jurong Police Division led a multi-agency operation alongside officers from the Singapore Customs, ICA and CNB.

The operation targeting potential public order incidents, illegal drug activities, immigration, and customs-related offences was conducted at one of the migrant worker dormitories located in Tuas.

28 men, aged 21 to 49, are being investigated for alleged offences under the Customs Act 1960 and the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act.

531 sticks of duty-unpaid cigarettes, two e-vaporisers, and a packet of chewing tobacco were seized during the operation.

The e-vaporisers and chewing tobacco were handed over to HSA subsequently.

Dec. 5: Sungei Kadut

On Dec. 5, officers from Woodlands Police Division, supported by ICA and JTC, conducted checks on vacant buildings along Sungei Kadut industrial estate areas.

During the operation, police officers recovered items such as suspected controlled drugs, drug paraphernalia, and knives.

The joint operation was part of the authorities' ongoing efforts to clamp down on criminal activities in vacant buildings in industrial areas, including premises used by illegal immigrants as hideouts.

Nov. 29 and Dec. 12: Jurong East

On Nov. 29 and Dec. 12, officers from Clementi Police Division, CID, and HDB conducted enforcement operations targeting massage establishments operating along Jurong East Avenue 1 and Jurong East Street 21.

A total of four operators and three women are assisting in investigations for their suspected involvement in various offences.

Two massage establishments were found to be allegedly operating without a valid licence, while vice-related activities were allegedly detected at another two licensed massage establishments.

The three women, aged between 27 and 46, were arrested for allegedly providing sexual services at massage establishments.

Dec. 8 to 12: Serangoon Central and Sengkang

From Dec. 8 to Dec. 12, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division conducted joint operations with officers from the HSA and LTA in the vicinity of Serangoon Central and Sengkang.

Four men and one woman, aged between 28 to 40, were caught with e-vaporisers, which is an offence punishable under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act.

Five e-vaporisers were seized during the operation.

Officers also detected three offences under the Active Mobility Act 2017, with one power-assisted bicycle impounded.

Investigations ongoing

Investigations against the 1,394 individuals are ongoing.

Director of Operations Department, Senior Assistant Commissioner Gregory Tan said that the police observed a 35 per cent increase in the number of cases involving offences under the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 from January to October 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022.

Offenders detected via proactive police checks— such as during enforcement operations, spot checks during patrols, and at police roadblocks— have also increased by 62 per cent from January to October 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022.

"The police remain steadfast in our commitment to upholding law and order," said Tan.

He added:

"By working closely with other law enforcement agencies, we want to send a strong message to criminals that law enforcement agencies will continue to be proactive in our enforcement and criminals will be investigated to the fullest extent of the law. We urge members of the public to remain vigilant and to report any criminal or suspicious activities to the Police. Singapore remains safe and secure due to the strong support and trust from the public, who act as our eyes and ears in the fight against crime."

