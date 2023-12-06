Back

Passport covers with S'pore coat of arms for sale on Taobao for S$26, may not be legal

Customers can also purchase covers resembling the passports of countries from the U.S., Canada, Australia, Italy, Thailand, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

Hannah Martens | December 06, 2023, 04:35 PM

A shop on e-commerce website Taobao offers passport covers for sale that look like the real deal.

The shop claims to sell genuine leather passport covers, with designs resembling passports of various countries.

Designs based on passports from the U.S., Canada, Australia, Italy, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Singapore are available.

Screenshot via Taobao

Screenshot via Taobao

Screenshot via Taobao

Screenshot via Taobao

For about 138 yuan (S$26.07), customers can purchase a cover that closely resembles the Singapore passport; they even sell it in red.

Screenshot via Taobao

It also comes in different colours like black and purple.

Screenshot via Taobao

Screenshot via Taobao

Private use of State Crest for commercial purposes is prohibited by law

The State Crest of Singapore serves as "a symbol of Singapore's status as a self-governing and independent state", according to the National Heritage Board website.

The State Crest of Singapore is formed by a shield decorated with a white crescent moon and five white stars against a red background.

The shield is flanked by a lion on the left, which embodies Singapore, and a tiger on the right, representing Singapore's historical ties with Malaysia.

In the banner below the shield, it reads "Majulah Singapore".

Photo via Wikimedia Commons.

According to the National Symbols Act 2022 and Regulations, the private use of the State Crest for advertisement or commercial purposes is prohibited by law.

Approval must be sought for any other use of the State Crest except for the purposes of reporting news.

Photo via the National Heritage Board

Mothership has reached out to the Ministry of Home Affairs for comment.

Top photos via Taobao

