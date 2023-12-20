Slashing incident at Pasir Ris West Plaza leaves several badly injured, police on scene investigating

A slashing incident occurred at Pasir Ris West Plaza around 4pm on Dec. 20, 2023, The Straits Times, Lianhe Zaobao and CNA reported.

In response to media queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at Block 734 Pasir Ris Street 72 at about 4:50pm.

Two men, 61 and 53, and two women, 53 and 55, were taken to a hospital.

The police told the media that the 61-year-old man was subsequently arrested for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.

The police said the parties are known to each other and "not on friendly terms".

Police investigating for hours

When Mothership arrived at the scene, the police were still investigating.

A large area of shops was cordoned off, and the bloodied items were still left at the crime scene.

A trail of blood can be seen leading from a shop named Royal Regent.

Royal Regent is a store selling mobile phones and other items.

Slashing said to arise from dispute between shops

In a video submitted to Mothership, a woman with blood on her arms can be seen standing in front of the Royal Regent, shouting at someone apparently from a nearby store.

The woman said in the video that the other store's "person" was in their store and had attacked them.

When asked by another elderly woman who walked past if she needed help, the woman said she was fine, but someone in the store was injured.

The elderly woman then picked up her phone and appeared to be calling the police.

Zaobao also reported that they understand that the incident arose from a long-time neighbourly feud between stores.

30 police officers arrived: Witnesses

ST reporters who arrived at the mall at around 6:30pm saw police interviewing witnesses while the area was cordoned off.

Witnesses told ST reporters that "over 30 police officers" arrived at the scene "armed with rifles".

ST pointed out that Singapore Police Force’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) officers are trained to respond to cases involving firearms and dangerous weapons.

ERT officers are equipped with submachine guns, pistols, bullet-resistant vests and ballistic helmets.

An employee working in a shop in the area told ST she heard screams from another nearby shop.

A witness told Zaobao that people were badly injured.

Top image via Lianhe Zaobao