Back

NTU student, 25, accused of trafficking cannabis on campus, consuming cannabinol derivative

He also allegedly had with him a grinder used to consume drugs.

Khine Zin Htet | December 06, 2023, 05:46 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A Nanyang Technological University (NTU) undergraduate allegedly trafficked cannabis on campus in October 2022.

Muhammad Izzat Mazlan, 25, allegedly trafficked four blocks containing no less than 101.59g of the Class A controlled drug.

He also purportedly had with him a grinder — a utensil to consume drugs.

According to his charge sheet, he trafficked the drug in the vicinity of a car park at NTU's School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, at about 6:45pm on Oct. 20, 2022, reported CNA.

Izzat faces a total of eight charges related to drugs, all purported to have been committed on the same date.

Allegedly took drugs

He was in court on Dec. 5.

Charge sheets also showed that after he left NTU, Izzat went to a housing block in Pasir Ris Drive 3 where he allegedly committed other drug offences at around 9:27pm.

These involved trafficking five blocks containing no less than 131.56g of cannabis, and possessing more Class A controlled drugs.

They included ecstasy tablets weighing about 1.59g in total, two packets of fragmented vegetable matter weighing no less than 0.81g that contained a cannabinol derivative, and stamps that contained Lysergide, a hallucinogen commonly known as LSD.

Other offences he allegedly committed included consuming a cannabinol derivative, and possessing more cannabis on the same day.

NTU's statement

Responding to Mothership's queries, an NTU spokesperson said the university takes a serious view of students engaging in criminal activities.

Students who are found guilty of such conduct by the courts will be subject to disciplinary proceedings, it added.

The university declined to comment further, saying it would be inappropriate as the matter was before the courts.

"Students whose cases are pending judicial proceedings may have their cases reviewed after the court’s decision on the case," the spokesperson said.

Pre-trial conference scheduled on Dec. 19

A pre-trial conference for Izzat is scheduled for Dec. 19, 2023.

If convicted of trafficking cannabis, he could face a jail term of five to 20 years with 15 strokes of the cane.

For possessing a drug utensil, he could be jailed up to three years, fined up to S$10,000 or both.

For possessing cannabis, LSD, a cannabinol derivative and ecstasy, he could be jailed up to 10 years, fined up to S$20,000, or both.

For consuming a cannabinol derivative, he could be jailed between one and 10 years, fined up to S$20,000 or both.

Top photo from Google Photos

'Growing Edibles At Home' workshop in Choa Chu Kang elicits giggles as it's euphemistic

Eat your greens.

December 06, 2023, 04:54 PM

Passport covers with S'pore coat of arms for sale on Taobao for S$26, may not be legal

Customers can also purchase covers resembling the passports of countries from the U.S., Canada, Australia, Italy, Thailand, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

December 06, 2023, 04:35 PM

3-month-old S'pore special puppy named You Tiao seeking forever home, has calm temperament

You Tiao was born on an offshore island.

December 06, 2023, 04:22 PM

Johor Causeway checkpoint power outage 'an embarrassment for the state', says chief minister

The power supply was only restored after nearly 11 hours of a power outage.

December 06, 2023, 03:48 PM

ComfortDelGro flag-down fares for normal taxis up S$0.50, new weekend surcharge to kick in

The changes will come into effect at 6am on Dec. 13, 2023.

December 06, 2023, 03:43 PM

Eligible taxi drivers & delivery workers will get S$250 NTUC Fairprice vouchers when injured at work

The scheme aims to support injured members who are waiting outcomes of other assistance programmes or insurance claims.

December 06, 2023, 02:14 PM

I tested my gift-giving skills by giving my friends Christmas gifts from Coffee Bean's collection. Here’s their review of how well I did.

I think I did great.

December 06, 2023, 02:00 PM

Aperia Mall footfall up thanks to Thai Supermarket & former Golden Mile Complex merchants

Thai Supermarket opened officially in Aperia Mall in June 2023.

December 06, 2023, 12:28 PM

Yoasobi S'pore concert tickets recovered from unauthorised resellers now available for balloting

Fans can submit an application for the ballot on Dec. 6, 2023, from 2pm to 6pm.

December 06, 2023, 12:17 PM

S’poreans share why booking trips at the last minute with their families have turned out to be amazing decisions

Not just a decision for the young.

December 06, 2023, 12:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.