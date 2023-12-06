NTU student, 25, accused of trafficking cannabis on campus, consuming cannabinol derivative

A Nanyang Technological University (NTU) undergraduate allegedly trafficked cannabis on campus in October 2022.

Muhammad Izzat Mazlan, 25, allegedly trafficked four blocks containing no less than 101.59g of the Class A controlled drug.

He also purportedly had with him a grinder — a utensil to consume drugs.

According to his charge sheet, he trafficked the drug in the vicinity of a car park at NTU's School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, at about 6:45pm on Oct. 20, 2022, reported CNA.

Izzat faces a total of eight charges related to drugs, all purported to have been committed on the same date.

Allegedly took drugs

He was in court on Dec. 5.

Charge sheets also showed that after he left NTU, Izzat went to a housing block in Pasir Ris Drive 3 where he allegedly committed other drug offences at around 9:27pm.

These involved trafficking five blocks containing no less than 131.56g of cannabis, and possessing more Class A controlled drugs.

They included ecstasy tablets weighing about 1.59g in total, two packets of fragmented vegetable matter weighing no less than 0.81g that contained a cannabinol derivative, and stamps that contained Lysergide, a hallucinogen commonly known as LSD.

Other offences he allegedly committed included consuming a cannabinol derivative, and possessing more cannabis on the same day.

NTU's statement

Responding to Mothership's queries, an NTU spokesperson said the university takes a serious view of students engaging in criminal activities.

Students who are found guilty of such conduct by the courts will be subject to disciplinary proceedings, it added.

The university declined to comment further, saying it would be inappropriate as the matter was before the courts.

"Students whose cases are pending judicial proceedings may have their cases reviewed after the court’s decision on the case," the spokesperson said.

Pre-trial conference scheduled on Dec. 19

A pre-trial conference for Izzat is scheduled for Dec. 19, 2023.

If convicted of trafficking cannabis, he could face a jail term of five to 20 years with 15 strokes of the cane.

For possessing a drug utensil, he could be jailed up to three years, fined up to S$10,000 or both.

For possessing cannabis, LSD, a cannabinol derivative and ecstasy, he could be jailed up to 10 years, fined up to S$20,000, or both.

For consuming a cannabinol derivative, he could be jailed between one and 10 years, fined up to S$20,000 or both.

