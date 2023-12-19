14 places in S'pore to catch 2024 New Year's fireworks

There's no better way to usher in the new year than to watch fireworks display.

Here are some spots to catch them:

1) The Promontory @ Marina Bay

"Let's Celebrate 2024", is an annual countdown party presented by Mediacorp.

Apart from fireworks, spectators can catch Canadian band, Crash Adams, as well as other performances featuring local and international acts.

More information can be found here.

Address: The Promontory @ Marina Bay, 11 Marina Blvd, Singapore 018940

Time: Dec. 31, 2023, from 7pm

Tickets: Free admission

2) Helix Bridge

Fully accessible to the public, walk across the luminously-lit bridge in the evening to catch the fireworks display.

Address: Linking between Marina Centre and Bayfront area

3) Esplanade Concourse

Located in the downtown core of Singapore, the Esplanade's concourse and the DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre in particular are spots accessible to the public.

Address: 1 Esplanade Drive Singapore 038981

4) Merlion Park

With its proximity to Marina Bay, soak in the scenery of the Merlion while catching an extensive view of the fireworks.

Address: 1 Fullerton Rd, Singapore 049213

5) Marina Barrage

Yet another spot accessible to the public, Marina Barrage's rooftop boasts a bird's eye view of the city.

Address: 8 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018951

6) High Street Centre car park

Tucked away from popular landmarks is the High Street Centre car park, where you can catch unblocked views of the fireworks.

Address: 1 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 179094

7) VUE

Situated at OUE Bayfront, its rooftop view offers a 360-degree view of the Singapore skyline.

The menu for New Year's Eve, however, has yet to be confirmed.

Address: OUE Bayfront, 50 Collyer Quay Rooftop Level 19, S049321

8) Marina South Pier

The location is fit for picnics and other recreational activities too.

Address: 31 Marina Coastal Dr, Singapore 018988

9) Cé La Vi

Sitting on the 57th floor of Marina Bay Sands, Cé La Vi's rooftop bar has an elevated perspective of the Singapore cityscape.

There is also a New Year's Eve special set menu going at S$298++ per person.

Address: 1 Bayfront Avenue Marina Bay Sands, Hotel, Tower 3, Singapore 018971

10. LeVeL33

The rooftop dining concept is paired with a skyline view on the 33rd floor.

Unfortunately, reservations for New Year's Eve are unavailable as of Dec. 15.

Address: 8 Marina Blvd, #33-01, Tower 1, Singapore 018981

11) LAVO

57 storeys above ground, LAVO's rooftop bar offers a view panning across the city.

Their New Year's Eve party includes DJ sets and live music.

Address: 10 Bayfront Ave, Tower 1, Level 57, Singapore 018956

Time: From Dec. 31, 10pm to Jan. 1, 2am

Tickets: Early bird tickets at S$248 and S$298

12) Singapore Flyer

Start your 2024 in the skies with an aerial view of the Marina Bay fireworks display.

Their New Year's Eve Countdown Champagne Special, includes a 30-minute ride in a shared capsule and a glass of champagne.

Address: 30 Raffles Ave, Singapore 039803

Time: From Dec. 31, 11.30pm to Jan. 1, 12am

Tickets: S$180 per pax

13) Mount Faber Peak

Offering city skyline views, the Mount Faber Peak is a vantage point to get a sight of the fireworks display.

Entry to Mount Faber and its peak is free.

Take a walk up, catch a cable car, or dine at the Arbora Hilltop Garden and Bistro, which has a New Year's Eve 4-course set at S$78++ per person.

Address: 109 Mount Faber Rd, Singapore 099203

14) Marina Square rooftop

Situated in the heart of Singapore's downtown, this spot is a bank for the buck.

Also accessible by the public, the rooftop offers a panoramic view of the fireworks display.

Address: 6 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039594

Top image from Shutterstock, High Street Centre, LAVO, Singapore Flyer, DPA and Mount Faber Leisure.