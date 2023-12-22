Back

600kg seal with chaotic energy, Neil, makes himself at home all over small Tasmanian town

"It's Neil's world, we are just living in it."

Julia Yee | December 22, 2023, 10:46 AM

A three-year-old Southern elephant seal is stealing hearts while wrecking havoc all over a sleepy town in Tasmania, Australia.

He goes by the catchy moniker "Neil the Seal".

Photo via Neil's Instagram page

Neil has made several trips along the state's southeastern coast since his birth in 2020.

He first appeared in Tasmania in April 2023, when he settled on the shores of Kingston Beach in Hobart, said The Canberra Times.

The seal ended up being evicted.

But he seemed unfazed, as he simply relocated himself to a small town called Dunalley.

Dunalley is roughly 68km away from the beach where Neil originally showed up, according to Google Maps.

Has a bit of an attitude problem

Neil has no qualms about making himself comfortable in human territory.

The townsfolk often find him parked by their front doors or driveways, and greet him as one of their own.

@nieltheseal Niel “Somebody lives here mate” #somebodylivesheremate #sealife #sealover ♬ original sound - Niel the Seal 🦭

The sea beast rocks up to shore multiple times a year, according to 7News Australia.

While the town's residents adore him, the three-year-old seal has grown to possess "a bit of an attitude problem".

He messes with public property.

Gif via Neil's TikTok account

Gif via @jashowlett6/TikTok

He talks back to people.

Gif via @ozzymanreviews/TikTok

Image via Neil's TikTok account

He naps and sunbathes everywhere.

Gif via Neil's TikTok account

Gif via Neil's TikTok account

Image via Neil's TikTok account

Love thy neighbour

Many can't resist interacting with the goofy marine animal when they cross paths, but wildlife biologist Sam Thalmann advised Neil's fans to keep their distance.

"Neil is Tasmania's only resident elephant seal and will grow to four to five metres in length and about 3,500kg in weight. That's a very large animal and potentially dangerous if provoked," he told 7News.

Keeping a healthy distance from the animal will also ensure that the seal grows up safe and well.

"We want to see Neil reach adulthood and beyond safely so it's critical he doesn't get used to being near humans," Thalmann stated.

Neil's antics have made him a viral sensation on TikTok, where he has amassed over 330,000 followers and counting.

He's even put Tasmania on the map, causing search interest in the size of Tasmania to increase over 200 per cent ever since Neil the Seal went viral, reported The Canberra Times.

"Everyone in this town recognises (Neil), he just antagonises them. He's so funny," said one local TikTok creator.

The locals are always very "accommodating", said the report from 7News.

"Love thy neighbour, as the saying goes, even when thy neighbour is an absolute menace."

Photo via Neil's Instagram page

