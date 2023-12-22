2 M'sians claim S'pore system erroneously charged S$2,700 in VEP fees, didn't register vehicle's departure

Two Malaysians returning to Malaysia from Singapore via Tuas Checkpoint were shocked to discover they owed the Land Transport Authority (LTA) approximately S$2,700 of VEP fees — more than two months' worth.

They appealed to LTA, claiming their departure from Singapore was not captured in the system and were erroneously charged.

Exited through Tuas Checkpoint

Speaking to Mothership, the two Malaysians, Wei Jun and Daniel, explained that their initial trip to Singapore was in August 2023, and they left in the same month.

They returned in December of the same year but faced issues with their Autopass while exiting Singapore at Tuas Checkpoint.

They went to LTA's office and found they could not pass as they owed around S$2,700 of VEP fees from August to December, as there were no records of their previous departure from Singapore.

The VEP fees were calculated at S$35 per day.

Showed passports

The duo said they presented their passports, indicating their last exit from Singapore.

However, they claimed that the officers told them their exit in August was not registered.

But the duo said they scanned their Autopass during entry and exit.

Pay the fees or have their car impounded: Officer

When the pair requested an appeal or the option to pay in instalments, the officer allegedly refused, presenting them with only two choices: pay the fees immediately or have their car impounded.

They decided to pay not to have their vehicle impounded.

After about two hours of discussion with the officers, they left Singapore.

They then took to Instagram to complain about the situation and emailed LTA for an appeal.

Investigation ongoing: LTA

LTA stated that they had received the appeal from the driver involved and are currently investigating the matter reported by 8world.

They will notify the motorist of the results after the investigation is completed.

LTA said that vehicle owners who intend to keep or use foreign-registered vehicles in Singapore should check their website for relevant regulations.

