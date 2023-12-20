Cat in 'K9 police uniform' spotted on M'sian national TV, police confirms no cats employed

It lasted barely a few seconds, but the sight was enough to put the internet into a frenzy.

"That cat has a job[,] better than me," one comment wrote.

"What's that cat for guys[?] Forensic or just there to eat?" another viewer commented.

A puzzled viewer questioned, "What's the task of the K9 cat?"

They were referring to this sight, a cat wearing a vest marked 'Police K-9 Unit'.

Pawlice

Footages of a feline wearing a K9 police vest had taken social media by storm, sparking questions whether the Malaysian police had started employing cat officers.

The cat in question was first spotted during a news coverage by Malaysian television channel TV3, appearing at the 1:23 mark.

In its five-second star-making appearance, the cat, wearing a purple collar, could be seen with its back to the camera, proudly showing the 'Police K-9 Unit' logo printed on the back of its vest.

A better, slightly longer view of the cat can be seen in a video uploaded by Malaysian media Majoriti.

No feline units at the moment

There are currently no feline units assisting police works, said Federal Criminal Investigations Department Deputy Director Rusdi Mohd Isa to News Straits Times.

"So far, we only have sniffer dog units, known as the K9 detection unit, to assist in police works," he said.

"We don't have any feline units, at least not at the moment," Rusdi added.

Can be purchased online

Social media users speculated that the cat in the video could have belonged to a nearby resident.

Some online users also noted that the 'Police K-9 Unit' shirt can easily be purchased online.

Many pet owners had since taken to X/Twitter to share their cats clad in the 'Police K-9 Unit' uniform.

Wehh kucing i pun boleh join 🤣 pic.twitter.com/u17AkY2adc — Tutina Hafidz (@linahafidz) December 19, 2023

Yang ni unit K9 yang dah pencen. Tengok misai pun dah beruban. pic.twitter.com/cGnvwkIKz8 — Fiyxel (@afifah_abdul02) December 17, 2023

Ray pon pernah jadi police time 2019😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AuiTMfNbXn — aidaa (@amrhaidaa) December 17, 2023

