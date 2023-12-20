Back

Cat in 'K9 police uniform' spotted on M'sian national TV, police confirms no cats employed

Paw-patrol.

Keyla Supharta | December 20, 2023, 02:45 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

It lasted barely a few seconds, but the sight was enough to put the internet into a frenzy.

"That cat has a job[,] better than me," one comment wrote.

"What's that cat for guys[?] Forensic or just there to eat?" another viewer commented.

A puzzled viewer questioned, "What's the task of the K9 cat?"

They were referring to this sight, a cat wearing a vest marked 'Police K-9 Unit'.

Gif via Buletin TV3/YouTube

Pawlice

Footages of a feline wearing a K9 police vest had taken social media by storm, sparking questions whether the Malaysian police had started employing cat officers.

The cat in question was first spotted during a news coverage by Malaysian television channel TV3, appearing at the 1:23 mark.

In its five-second star-making appearance, the cat, wearing a purple collar, could be seen with its back to the camera, proudly showing the 'Police K-9 Unit' logo printed on the back of its vest.

&t=83

A better, slightly longer view of the cat can be seen in a video uploaded by Malaysian media Majoriti.

@majoritiofficial Polis telah mengenal pasti dua saksi kanak-kanak melibatkan kes Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin semasa pemeriksaan besar-besaran penduduk di Pangsapuri Idaman, Damansara Damai, Petaling Jaya, Selangor. 'Si bulus' pon tak boleh duduk diam. min harap semoga dipermudahkan segala urusan🤲😢 Tekan link untuk baca artikel penuh❗ #fyp #trendingnewsmalaysia #beritaditiktok #kucing #PDRM #polis #zaynrayyan #autism #forensik ♬ original sound - Majoriti Official

No feline units at the moment

There are currently no feline units assisting police works, said Federal Criminal Investigations Department Deputy Director Rusdi Mohd Isa to News Straits Times.

"So far, we only have sniffer dog units, known as the K9 detection unit, to assist in police works," he said.

"We don't have any feline units, at least not at the moment," Rusdi added.

Can be purchased online

Social media users speculated that the cat in the video could have belonged to a nearby resident.

Some online users also noted that the 'Police K-9 Unit' shirt can easily be purchased online.

Screenshot via Shopee.

Many pet owners had since taken to X/Twitter to share their cats clad in the 'Police K-9 Unit' uniform.

Top image via Buletin TV3/YouTube and @majoritiofficial/TikTok

M'sian husband, 23, dies in traffic collision a day after getting married

His wife, who was in the car during the collision, survived but sustained injuries.

December 20, 2023, 02:03 PM

'Grinch' & 'Christmas tree' stage fight in S'pore carpark for the LOLs

Fa-la-la-la-la la-la-la-la.

December 20, 2023, 01:41 PM

S'pore inmate, 30, scores 4 distinctions & A1 for N-level Math exam in Prison School while serving close to 6-year sentence

He wants to continue his studies and pursue a degree after he is released.

December 20, 2023, 12:29 PM

Parking dispute at The Heeren: Elderly man alights from Toyota & tells waiting driver 'f**k you'

The Toyota dropped off some passengers before reversing into a vacated lot another car was waiting for.

December 20, 2023, 11:29 AM

S'pore to start screening incoming travellers for vapes, schools will report vaping offenders to HSA 

MOH and other government agencies are stepping up enforcement and education efforts against vaping.

December 19, 2023, 09:49 PM

S'pore man, 39, looking for ex-wife, 36, who disappears for a month after filing for divorce

It was as though she disappeared from the world.

December 19, 2023, 07:39 PM

All 12 ‘Single's Inferno 3' contestants’ self intros & Instagram accounts

You're welcome.

December 19, 2023, 07:24 PM

Body of man, 61, found in Bukit Merah flat after neighbours noticed foul smell

This is the fifth case in December 2023 where the body of a deceased person was found inside the home.

December 19, 2023, 07:00 PM

S'porean boy, 13, graduates with honours from Aussie uni after local uni rejected him for being 'too young'

They would take him in based on his merit and not his age, said a professor at the Australian National University.

December 19, 2023, 06:15 PM

S'porean, 40, loses teeth & suffers multiple injuries while rescuing son, 7, from kidnappers in JB

Scary.

December 19, 2023, 06:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.