Motorcyclist & pillion crash into back of stationary lorry at Yishun Dam

The motorcycle did not slow down.

Khine Zin Htet | December 07, 2023, 02:39 PM

A motorcycle was seen colliding into the rear of a lorry at Yishun Dam along Yishun Avenue 1 on Dec. 5.

What happened

The moment of impact was caught on a dashcam of another vehicle on the road and the footage was subsequently posted on the Road.sg Facebook page.

Gif via Road.sg/Facebook

A motorcycle was seen proceeding straight without slowing down, even though the vehicles up ahead had stopped.

There were two people on the motorcycle at that time.

The pair were thrown forward.

The video did not show the aftermath of the accident.

Statement from SCDF

Responding to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a road traffic accident at the junction of Yishun Avenue 1 and Yishun Avenue 8 on Dec. 5 at about 1:30pm.

Two persons were subsequently conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Top photos from Road.sg/Facebook

