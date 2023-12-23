Man, 20, knocked down by motorcycle at Lower Delta Road, claims motorcyclist left him crawling on ground

A 20-year-old man was knocked down by a motorcyclist on Dec. 19, 2023, at the intersection between Lower Delta Road and Ganges Avenue.

The accident had caused the man to suffer internal bleeding, a broken leg and a ruptured spleen.

His sister is now appealing for eyewitnesses or people with dashcam footage of the accident to come forward.

Knocked down while crossing

Speaking to Mothership, Bernice Tan, 22, said her brother was crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing around 11pm when he saw a motorcyclist speeding towards him.

Her brother didn't react as he was frozen in shock. She said he was flung about 10 metres when the motorcycle hit him.

He didn't know that the impact had broken his leg and ruptured his spleen, but he felt immense pain and had difficulty breathing.

Motorcyclist refused to help him

To make things worse, she said the motorcyclist didn't provide help.

She said her brother was crawling on the ground and begging the motorcyclist to help pick up his phone, which dropped a few metres so he could call for help.

However, he said the motorcyclist ignored his pleas and instead continued talking on the phone.

A good samaritan came along a few minutes later and picked up his phone for him.

The good samaritan also helped to call for the ambulance and Tan's parents.

Tan said they received the call at 11:08pm, and she and her family quickly rushed to the scene.

Upon seeing her brother lying alone on the ground, she was devastated.

"I tried to talk to him, but he was in shock."

Spleen removed

Tan's brother was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he had to get his spleen removed as it ruptured upon impact.

It also caused internal bleeding, which led to a fluid and blood build-up in his stomach.

The surgery to remove his spleen was successful, and he is currently undergoing surgery for his broken leg, Tan shared.

Unfortunately, the accident will have a lifelong impact on him.

"He just graduated from Ngee Ann Polytechnic and was due to enlist in January 2024," she said. "He now has to be on antibiotics for life as he doesn't have a spleen."

Although his broken leg might heal, they're unsure if there will be permanent complications.

Appealing for witnesses as motorcyclist claims he does not have dashcam recording

Tan and her parents then confronted the motorcyclist and asked for a dashcam recording of the incident.

The motorcyclist claimed that he did not have the video recording.

Tan said that she is now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

"We are hoping we can get any dashcam footage or eyewitnesses from 10:40pm to 11:30pm," she said.

She said that she filed a police report and is trying to seek legal help.

