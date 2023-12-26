Motorcyclist e-brakes, slams into fence & hits lorry at Clementi junction

A motorcyclist in Clementi met with an accident after he hit the emergency brakes at a traffic junction.

He was unable to stop in time and ended up sliding across two lanes into oncoming traffic.

The incident was recorded on a vehicle's dashboard camera and uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group.

Motorcycle e-brakes

The accident occurred at the junction of Clementi Avenue 6 on Dec. 18, 7:55am, according to the post.

As seen in the video, a motorcycle was travelling towards the junction when the traffic light turned green in favour of those turning right in the opposite direction at the junction.

At this point, the motorcyclist was already near the stop line but was unable to brake completely in time.

The sudden application of the emergency brake saw the motorcycle to a hard right into oncoming traffic in the opposite lanes.

Slides into oncoming traffic

The motorcycle swerved into the divider, hitting a fence along the way.

As the bike and its rider continued sliding into oncoming traffic, the rider was flung onto the ground, and slammed into the side of a lorry that stopped as it had collided with the motorcycle.

The accident stalled the vehicles behind the lorry.

The rider was seen lying prone on the ground before the video ended.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to a road traffic accident along Clementi Avenue 6 on Dec. 18, but their assistance was not required.

Top images via SGRV