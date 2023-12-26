S'pore cat, who hates water & cold, goes missing on rainy Christmas in Toa Payoh

A two-year-old cat named Reggie went missing in Toa Payoh Lorong 8 on the night of Dec. 25, 2023.

This is he:

Reggie is a Maine Coon mix with white and grey fur and green eyes.

His owner, Angelika, said that Reggie is mortally afraid of water and people.

Getting lost during this wet season, with people milling about for the holidays, is probably his greatest nightmare.

Dislikes water

According to Angelika, her cat doesn't like touching water.

He is averse to showers and even shies away from being cleaned with pet-friendly wet wipes.

"It was raining on Christmas," the owner told Mothership. "I'm extremely heartbroken to know that he is out there wet and extremely cold."

She said that Reggie would likely be seeking shelter somewhere warm and dark.

Also dislikes people

Reggie also doesn't like people. Not even his own family members.

"He's a very sweet boy, but he doesn't like people, so he will not approach you," Angelika shared.

He won't attack humans — only hiss softly.

The cat can be further distinguished by a shaved area on his chest and his unique run, which is "more like hopping, so all his fluff is bouncing".

He loves the sounds of birds and will respond to bells or his name being called "sweetly and gently".

Wanted home

Apart from reaching out via social media, Angelika has also posted flyers around her neighbourhood.

"Reggie has never been outside of the house unless it's to go to the vet, so I don't know if he can find his way home, and it's unlikely he knows how to find food. Reggie is just a baby, and I know in my heart that he is extremely scared and might be disoriented from the rain, noise and people," his owner said.

Anyone who comes across the cat can call Angelika at 8892 7060.

Top images from Angelika