Woman finds 'umbrella fishing hook' in frozen squid bought at Bukit Batok Sheng Siong

A customer was shocked when she found a metal fishing hook stuck to the frozen squid she bought from a Sheng Siong Supermarket outlet, Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) reported.

"Umbrella hook" stuck in squid's tentacles

According to a now-deleted post on Complaint Singapore's Facebook by the customer, she said she had bought a packet of frozen squid for S$6.99 on Dec. 14, 2023, from the Sheng Siong Supermarket outlet located at Block 154A Bukit Batok West Avenue 8.

She uploaded a photo of the squid she had bought, which she described as an "umbrella" hook stuck under the squid's tentacles.

The customer described the hook as "extremely sharp" in her caption and advised members of the public to take care when cleaning their seafood.

Hook could be part of squid jig

According to Shin Min, the hook is most likely part of a squid jig, a multi-prong iron hook specially used to capture squid.

Squids get attracted by the hook's metallic sheen, and their tentacles are snagged by the hook's prongs upon biting down on it.

Some netizens who commented on her post speculated that a fisherman could have accidentally left the hook in the squid.

Sheng Siong Supermarket has apologised

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson for Sheng Siong Supermarket said they had contacted the customer to apologise to her.

They have also given her a refund, the spokesperson added.

The cause of the incident will also be investigated internally, the spokesperson said.

