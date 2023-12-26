McDonald's S'pore to launch Sweet ‘N Sour Burger & Pineapple Coconut Frappé on Dec. 28

McDonald's Singapore is adding some new items to their menu from Dec. 28.

Sweet ‘N Sour Burger

McDonald's has a new Sweet ‘N Sour Fish Burger (from S$7.70) and the Sweet ‘N Sour Chicken Burger (from S$7).

The burgers come with either a crispy fish or chicken fillet with sweet and sour sauce, juicy pineapple, and aromatic crispy shallots.

Sides

Accompanying them are two special sidekicks: the brand-new Pineapple Coconut Frappé (from S$4.70) and the popular Ha! Chicken Drumlets (from S$3.40).

These crispy chicken drumlets are coated in a seasoned prawn paste.

The Pineapple Coconut Frappé has a mix of sweetness and tangyness to complement your meal.

These new offerings are available from Dec. 28, for a limited time only.

It will be in stores after breakfast hours for dine-in or takeaway and Drive-Thrus across the island.

All images via McDonald’s® Singapore.