S'porean man, 39, thinks his child doesn't look like him, chokes & threatens fiancée with knife

Ever since he first met eyes with his child in the hospital, a 39-year-old man always felt the child doesn't look like him.

Fariz then bore a grudge against his then-fiancée, and in the early hours of May 21, 2023, found himself holding a knife, threatening to kill her and his child.

He was arrested and was sentenced to five years and nine weeks of imprisonment, as well as three strokes of the cane, on Dec. 26, 2023, for charges of criminal breach of trust, intimidation, and drug offences.

What happened

According to Shin Min Daily News, Fariz was arguing with then-fiancée the next day at his prospective mother-in-law's house at around 4am.

Fariz went into the kitchen to grab a kitchen knife, which he then held in his right hand as he attempted to choke his fiancée, who was holding their newborn baby, with his left hand.

The argument woke up the fiancée's little sister, who ran towards the fiancée to protect her once she saw what was happening.

They prevented Fariz from attacking again by having the fiancée kick him away while the sister pushed his hand away.

Fariz then attempted to strangle his fiancée again.

When it failed, he threatened to kill his fiancée and newborn while pointing the kitchen knife at them.

The fiancée was silent throughout the entire exchange.

Fariz eventually apologised to both his fiancée and her little sister before leaving the house.

Man said to have married fiancée

Fariz pleaded for mercy in court, and said that he regretted what he had done.

Shin Min reported that Fariz has married his then-fiancée.

When handing Fariz's sentence, the judge said that Fariz should be grateful his wife and children still visit him in prison, and that his wife was also present in court, showing that there are people who still care about him.

The judge advised Fariz to think about his future while in prison.

Top image via Aditya Romansa/Unsplash