Taiwanese man, 22, caught smuggling 2 otters & 1 prairie dog in his boxers at Bangkok airport

A 22-year-old Taiwanese man was caught smuggling two small-clawed otters and one prairie dog in his boxers on Dec. 5 at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport.

A Facebook post by Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation revealed that a man had been arrested for hiding wild animals in his clothes on Dec. 5 at 9:05am.

The post wrote that the man was slated to fly from Bangkok to Taipei, Taiwan on Thai Airways flight TG632.

Noticed a suspicious bulge

The suspicions of Suvarnabhumi airport officials were aroused after an X-ray scan of the man's body.

The Facebook post included photos of the man, clad in all black and carrying a black backpack.

Officials pulled him over, and he was asked to take off his trousers, revealing patterned boxers, and a suspicious bulge at the front.

Officials then found three critters stuffed into black stockings and taped to his boxers.

Found two otters and a prairie dog

The post wrote that upon further investigation, two small short-clawed otters and a prairie dog were found in the stockings.

The creatures looked worse for wear, and were sent to Thailand's Wildlife Conservation Department to be taken care of.

Asian small clawed otters are native to South and Southeast Asia. They are listed as a "vulnerable" species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List due to habitat loss, pollution and hunting.

Prairie dogs, meanwhile, are herbivorous burrowing ground squirrels native to North America.

The man now faces charges for offences under Thailand's Customs Act, Animal Epidemics Act and Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act.

Thailand's Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act, introduced in 2019, increased the jail terms for those trafficking protected non-native species to up to 20 years, reported Bangkok Post.

Top photo via Facebook