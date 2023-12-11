Man, 40, who slept in tent at Boon Lay HDB corridor for 5 months, has moved into his rental flat

A man had slept in a tent at the Housing & Development Board (HDB) corridor of Block 191 Boon Lay Drive for five months, as he waited for his application for renting an HDB flat to be approved.

The man told Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) on Nov. 30 that he was only living there temporarily and would be moving to a new home next week.

His mother has hoarding tendencies

The 40-year-old man lived in a two-room HDB flat with his 70-year-old mother.

The 70-year-old also has a grandson, that is over 10 years old, living with her.

As the granny has hoarding tendencies, the clutter made it difficult for all three of them to sleep in the same living space, and hence he chose to sleep outside, according to Shin Min.

As a food delivery rider, he slept in the tent at night and packed the tent away each morning.

He said that he used the tent as shelter because not only has it been raining a lot recently, people also often throw cigarette butts down from the floors above.

Neighbours have mixed reactions to the situation

He said he explained to his neighbours his reasons for living in a tent, and they had been understanding of his situation.

When the Shin Min reporter interviewed neighbours staying on the same floor, they said it could be noisy sometimes, but the man sleeping in the tent at the HDB corridor did not cause any disturbance to them.

However, someone who visited the block complained to Stomp that "the whole unit is so cluttered and hoarded that the neighbours are also cramped".

He also had concerns as the tent, alongside three personal mobility devices (PMDs) situated nearby, is a fire hazard and an "accident waiting to happen".

Man has moved into his new rental flat

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) confirmed to Mothership on Dec. 11 that the man, his spouse and stepchildren are known to a Family Service Centre, and he was temporarily living with his mother at Block 191.

They continued, "The Family Service Centre has been working closely with the man’s family on getting alternative accommodation and financial assistance. They have since moved into their new rental flat."

MSF added that the Town Council, Social Service Office, Grassroots organisation, and HDB have also been rendering assistance to the man’s mother to help her declutter the home and get financial assistance.

Top image via Zaobao and Stomp