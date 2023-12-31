Van overturns on PIE: Man, 21, dies, driver, 18, survives

A 21-year-old man died when the van he was in overturned on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Dec. 31.

The 18-year-old van driver was conveyed to hospital.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a road traffic accident along PIE towards Tuas before Jurong Town Hall exit at about 7:45am.

In photos posted to the Singapore Road Accident's Facebook page, a black and yellow van could be seen overturned.

The roof of the vehicle was severely damaged, and debris could be seen strewn all over the road.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the police cordoned off two lanes, which caused a traffic jam along the section of the highway.

A blue tent could be seen on the road.

Upon SCDF’s arrival, two people were found trapped inside an overturned van.

SCDF rescued them using hydraulic rescue equipment.

The 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at scene by an SCDF paramedic.

The 18-year-old van driver was conscious when conveyed to National University Hospital.

Top photo via Singapore Road Accident and Shin Min