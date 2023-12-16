Cyclist cruises freely inside MRT station on bicycle like it's not a S$500 offence

Where do you ride your bicycle?

In the park? By the reservoir? Along the cityscapes?

Wherever you choose to ride, surely, an MRT station would be the last place you have in mind.

Cycling inside an MRT station

One Facebook user, however, witnessed a cyclist riding inside the MRT station.

"Is cycling allowed within the MRT station?" the user questioned in a post published on Facebook Group Singapore Incidents.

The user attached an 8-second clip showing a man wearing a bicycle helmet and carrying a black backpack, while he cruises inside an MRT station on his foldable bike.

Neither the clip nor the post specified when and which MRT station the incident took place. However, from the numbered exits, this could be a station on the Thomson-East Coast Line.

Not allowed

With its wide spaces and, for the newer MRT stations, the very long distances between a station's exits and its concourse, you might be tempted to do the same thing.

But please don't because it's illegal.

According to the Land Transport Authority, commuters can bring foldable bicycles on board trains and buses but are not allowed to ride them.

"Due to safety considerations, commuters are not to ride their devices through the train stations or bus interchanges," the statutory board said.

Individuals should push or carry their folded devices instead.

Commuters who fail to comply with the rules can be stopped from entering buses/trains and may be fined up to S$500 for each offence.

Top image via Asan Kayo/Facebook