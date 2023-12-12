Man, 33, arrested for attempting to rob elderly man with meat hook in Little India

A 33-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to rob an elderly man with a boning hook near Little India during the early hours of Dec. 10.

A boning hook is typically used by butchers to keep the meat in place.

In a news release issued on Dec. 11, the Singapore Police Force said they were alerted to the alleged attempted robbery case along Chander Road at around 4am on Sunday, reported CNA.

The victim told the police that a man, who was unknown to him, had demanded him to hand over his gold chain with two pendants.

The gold chain, worth S$10,000, was subsequently broken after the victim refused to concede to the suspect's request, and the pair engaged in a struggle.

In the end, the suspect fled the scene without the jewellery, and the boning hook was left behind.

The suspect's identity was established by officers from the Central Police Division, and he was arrested within 10 hours of the report.

The man was scheduled to be charged in court on Dec. 12 with the offence of armed robbery.

The offence carries a jail term of between three and 14 years and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Top images via Singapore Police Force & Google Maps