M'sian, 46, killed at Second Link, saved up for new house after 29 years of working in S'pore

The man leaves behind his wife and three children.

Belmont Lay | December 27, 2023, 07:25 PM

A 46-year-old Malaysian man, who worked in Singapore for 29 years, was killed in an accident while riding his motorcycle in the early hours of the morning on Dec. 14, 2023.

Zhang Changlong (transliteration), a father of three, is believed to have crashed into a stationary lorry parked by the side of the road at Tuas Second Link at around 5am on Thursday morning.

His sister told Shin Min Daily News that her brother succumbed to his injuries.

She revealed that her brother came to work in Singapore when he was 17 and led a frugal life.

He had a job at a factory in Tuas and relied on his motorcycle to go back and forth between Malaysia and Singapore.

Supposed to move to new home

The deceased was supposed to move to his new home in Malaysia in July 2024.

The police traced Zhang's last known address to his former rental place.

Neighbours there reached out to the man's daughter, which was how his family learnt of the tragedy.

Zhang's 20-year-old daughter recently posted on social media calling for witnesses to step forward, the sister said.

The sister also revealed that the doctor said the deceased man's head was severely injured, and his right leg was fractured.

The family questions if his injuries are consistent with only a collision with the lorry.

It was also reported that Zhang wished to buy a home, having lived in rental properties in Malaysia.

Zhang's sister also said her late brother's wife, who is a housewife, has fallen into depression.

She also said her mother suffers from an immune system disorder, and she had only arrived in Singapore from East Malaysia for treatment three days ago.

