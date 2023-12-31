Stern M'sian cop retires, dresses pet cats for photos to pass time

Retirement is sometimes seen as a time to try things that you didn't have time for before, such as travel.

In the case of one former Malaysian policeman, dressing cats up to photograph and share with friends is now his calling.

Stern policeman to cat herder

Tiktoker @DayahSazihan's father was a former Malaysian policeman, complete with stern visage and authoritative mustache.

A video shared by Dayah showed the stark contrast between the father she knew growing up, versus her post-retirement father, now happily playing with his 33 cats.

Several videos shared by Dayah on TikTok showed her father playing with the aptly named Abang Boboy, the cat calmly sitting upright in the foot portion of the family massage chair.

Meanwhile, her father reached into a plastic tub filled with props and gently placed a pair of tiny sunglasses on the patient cat, who sat back and accepted the attention.

After the sunglasses, came the cowboy hat perched carefully on its head.

And finally Dayah's father carefully framed the shot with his camera phone and took the snap.

Happy with the result, he sent it off to his friends.

Retirement hobbies

Dayan spoke to Malaysia's Harian Metro, which was quoted by Says.com, saying that her father didn't even originally like cats.

But now that he's at home more often, he helps take care of the cats, while Dayah and her siblings help out when they are free.

Of the 33 cats in her home, Dayah said Abang Boboy and ginger cat Oyen are the most affectionate towards the parents, with yet more TikTok videos showing the pair of cats sitting side by side waiting their turn to be dressed up.

Top image via @DayahSazihan/Tiktok