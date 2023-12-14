X/Twitter user in M'sia allegedly informed that post calling minister a 'bloody moron' violates M'sian law

A user of X (formerly Twitter) in Malaysia allegedly received a message from the social media platform about a government request concerning one of his posts.

The post in question? Calling Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil a "bloody moron."

The user, who goes by the handle @yindian5, showed a screenshot of a message he supposedly received from X/Twitter.

According to X's rules and policies guide, X will notify users of requests for their account information.

The message said that "in the interest of transparency", the social media platform apparently received a "request" from the Malaysian government about content that violates Malaysian law.

The exact post the message referred to? This one.

The user was commenting on the announcement by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim that he would split the Ministry of Communications and Digital into two.

Fahmi, the Minister of Communications and Digital, will continue as Minister of Communications.

However, according to Malaysiakini, this request to X/Twitter (if genuine) did not come from Fahmi's Communications Ministry.

The Malaysian media outlet reported that when the Communications Ministry responded to its query, the ministry added that Fahmi would not be commenting on the matter.

Malaysiakini also sent questions to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, which enforces regulations in the Malaysian digital sphere, but had yet to receive a response at time of writing.

Top image from @yindian5 X/Twitter.