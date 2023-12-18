Back

M'sia policeman charged with murder of student, 17, in Ipoh, after hit-&-run

No bail was offered.

Sulaiman Daud | December 18, 2023, 12:54 PM

A policeman in Perak, Malaysia was charged on Dec. 18 with the murder of a 17-year-old student in an alleged hit-and-run incident.

Mohd Nazri Abdul Razak, who holds the rank of deputy superintendent (considered a "senior" rank by Malaysian media) was charged in the magistrate's court in Ipoh. However, no plea was recorded, according to the New Straits Times (NST).

The alleged incident took place between 12:05pm and 12:40pm on Dec. 15, at Jalan Taman Jati 1 near Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (Secondary School) Jati, Meru.

Nazri, 44, is accused of driving a car and ramming into Muhammad Zaharif Affendi Muhd Zamrie, who was riding a motorcycle, and "dragging him for some distance", Malaysiakini reported.

Alleged hit-and-run incident

Nazri was arrested by the police on Dec. 15, the same day as the alleged incident.

NST, without naming their source, alleged that there was a supposed "altercation" between the accused and the deceased, who purportedly had been "making noise" on his motorcycle.

The accused allegedly "chased" the teenager for over 1km before allegedly hitting him from behind with the car.

Zaharif, who was still wearing his school uniform, died at the scene.

Could get the death penalty

According to Berita Harianthe accused faces the death penalty, or imprisonment for a minimum of 30 years and a maximum of 40 years.

If the accused is convicted but not sentenced to death, he must also receive no fewer than 12 lashes.

No bail was offered. The court set Feb. 7, 2024 for the case mention, pending relevant reports.

