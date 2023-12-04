Back

M'sian grandpa, 79, earns PhD from university despite reading difficulties due to cataracts

Never too old to learn.

Sulaiman Daud | December 04, 2023, 08:20 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 79-year-old Malaysian man and grandfather of 17 has graduated from the National University of Malaysia (UKM) with a PhD in Malay literature, despite facing many challenges along the way.

Muharam Awang's story was highlighted in a university Facebook post on Nov. 28 and an interview with Sinar Harianspeaking of the difficulties he faced in earning his doctorate, including needing to get cataract surgery.

Faced challenges

Muharam, a retired teacher, lives in Melaka and had to commute back and forth to Bangi, Selangor, where UKM's campus is located.

He also had to ask one of his children, who lives in Johor, to help him type up his thesis for research.

Reading was also a difficulty, as Muharam was suffering from blurred vision due to cataracts.

"My eyes were blurry and I couldn't read when I wanted to complete my thesis," he said. However, he was determined not to let that stop his studies.

Muharam went for cataract surgery in May earlier this year, and managed to complete his thesis after his sight recovered.

The hard work paid off, as Muharam earned a Doctor of Philosophy (Malay Literature) degree at UKM's Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities.

In their Facebook post, the university said that Muharam could hopefully serve as a source of inspiration for younger students.

Top image from UKM Facebook post.

Commuter in dress, seen prying open MRT train door, explains own actions

The commuter was reportedly undergoing treatment at the Institute of Mental Health.

December 04, 2023, 06:25 PM

Man in 'SCDF' shirt allegedly steals e-bike in Toa Payoh & crashes it in Mandai

A person who said he looks like the thief reached out to the owner, denying that he was the thief.

December 04, 2023, 06:11 PM

Up to 80% off at Tefal’s largest warehouse sale in 2023 from Dec. 8 - 10 at S’pore Expo

Get new cookware and appliances before the GST increase.

December 04, 2023, 05:59 PM

‘Crazy Rich Surabaya’ groom, 35, bride, 19, holds S$6.5 million wedding with Hermes door gifts

Westlife's Brian McFadden and Pussycat Dolls' Nicole Scherzinger were in attendance.

December 04, 2023, 05:35 PM

2403: Soh Rui Yong's 1st place marathon timing comes out as 4D 2nd prize

Psychic.

December 04, 2023, 04:07 PM

Chinese 'child prodigy', 28, who became PhD student at 16: 'I can afford not to work my entire life & rely on my parents'

"I can rely not only on my parents but also their parents and their parents' parents," he added.

December 04, 2023, 03:55 PM

EVA Air's pilot, 29, an ex-graduate of AKB48's Taiwanese sister group

She left the girl group as she felt an idol's career does not last long.

December 04, 2023, 03:11 PM

Toa Payoh study corner turned into community library after residents' complaints of noise

The initiative was one of the winners at the Municipal Services Awards 2023.

December 04, 2023, 02:48 PM

Golden mole that 'swims' through sand rediscovered in South Africa, last seen in 1936

Hidden in plain sight.

December 04, 2023, 01:58 PM

Person allegedly steals 20 boxes of durian from Joo Chiat fruits shop in broad daylight

Surveillance cameras everywhere these days.

December 04, 2023, 12:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.