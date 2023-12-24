Back

Loh Kean Yew, 26, announces he's been engaged since Dec. 24, 2022

Belated congrats.

December 24, 2023

Singaporean shuttler Loh Kean Yew, 26, has confirmed that he's engaged.

The announcement comes a year after he proposed. He shared on Instagram on Dec. 24, 2023: "Last year today, she said yes".

A post shared by Loh Kean Yew OLY 骆建佑 (@lohkeanyew)

Loh has not publicly named his fiancée, although his hashtag #jiayew suggests that 'Jia' is part of her name.

The engagement photos were taken by photographer Eng Chin An, who said that he has "successfully kept [the proposal a] secret for a year".

Top photos from Loh Kean Yew's Instagram

