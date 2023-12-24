Loh Kean Yew, 26, announces he's been engaged since Dec. 24, 2022

Singaporean shuttler Loh Kean Yew, 26, has confirmed that he's engaged.

The announcement comes a year after he proposed. He shared on Instagram on Dec. 24, 2023: "Last year today, she said yes".

Loh has not publicly named his fiancée, although his hashtag #jiayew suggests that 'Jia' is part of her name.

The engagement photos were taken by photographer Eng Chin An, who said that he has "successfully kept [the proposal a] secret for a year".

Top photos from Loh Kean Yew's Instagram